Sabalenka's cheeky victory speech sets engagement buzz

Sabalenka's cheeky victory speech sets engagement buzz

REDIFF SPORTS
2 Minutes Read
January 12, 2026 12:27 IST

Aryna Sabalenka

IMAGE: Brisbane champion Aryna Sabalenka sparks a little buzz. Photograph: Aryna Sabalenka/Instagram

World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka set social media abuzz with playful romance rumours after a cheeky remark about her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis, during her Brisbane International victory speech on Sunday.

After sealing the title with a commanding 6-4, 6-3 win over Marta Kostyuk, the Belarusian star thanked Frangulis -- before adding a line that instantly caught fans’ attention.

“Thank you to my boyfriend. Hopefully, soon I can call you something else. Let’s just put some extra pressure,” Sabalenka said, smiling as the crowd reacted.

 

The comment was widely interpreted as a light-hearted hint at a possible engagement, though neither Sabalenka nor Frangulis has confirmed anything beyond the joke. Frangulis, a Brazilian entrepreneur and CEO of Oakberry, has been publicly linked with Sabalenka since 2024 and is a regular presence in her player box.

Aryna Sabalenka

On court, Sabalenka was ruthless. She defended her Brisbane International crown without dropping a single set, underlining her dominance ahead of the Australian Open. The triumph marked her second straight Brisbane title and the 22nd singles trophy of her WTA career.

With her form peaking and confidence sky-high, Sabalenka heads into Melbourne as the player to beat.

