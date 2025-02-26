HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
I still have the passion and hunger: P V Sindhu

I still have the passion and hunger: P V Sindhu

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
February 26, 2025 00:41 IST
February 26, 2025 00:41 IST

P V Sindhu

IMAGE: P V Sindhu said dealing with the rigours of training, disappointment as well as success is an ongoing process and an athlete must stick to it. Photograph: ANI

India's double Olympics medallist shuttler P V Sindhu laid emphasis on hard work and moving on quickly from disappointments for athletes, while adding that she still has the hunger to excel at the highest level.

Sindhu said even though there are plenty of days of disappointment and tiredness, an athlete must not lose discipline as one never knows when it clicks on the field for them.

"You need to have that hope that you have to stick in there and you need to keep doing it every single day and it will come out someday," Sindhu said during the Nasscom Technology and Leadership Forum in Mumbai on Tuesday.

"People might say you have everything, what else do you need? But I think the passion towards the sport and I still have that hunger that yes, I can do much better."

"These wins give me a lot of confidence and boost to go to the next level,

that is why I say every day is a new day and every day is a process. Even though there are those bad days, it's important that you let go and come back even more stronger," she added.

Sindhu said dealing with the rigours of training, disappointment as well as success is an ongoing process and an athlete must stick to it.

"It's a process. It's every day, day in and day out, it is a process. A lot of people might think that when you get success, everyone is happy, they just see the outcome.

"But (only) you know what goes behind it is even more harder, because there are times when you are really tired, you can't go for training sessions. Sometimes you have good days, sometimes you have bad days where nothing is working out.

 

"Every day is a new learning. Sometimes (even) in practice sessions, you might not do well, but you go for a tournament, you give your best and you're right there as a champion,” added Sindhu, who recently missed the Asian Mixed Badminton Championship due to an injury.

"I want people to understand that it's not just a couple of months or a year of hard work, it takes years and years of hard work to come to a level."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
