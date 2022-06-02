News
Shibahara-Koolhof win French Open mixed doubles

Shibahara-Koolhof win French Open mixed doubles

June 02, 2022 19:42 IST
French Open

IMAGE: Ena Shibahara of Japan and Wesley Koolhof of France kiss the Coupe Marcel Bernard Trophy. Photograph: Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Japan's Ena Shibahara and Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands claimed their maiden Grand Slam title when they beat Norway's Ulrikke Eikeri and Joran Vliegen of Belgium 7-6(5), 6-2 to win the French Open mixed doubles final on Thursday.

 

The second seeds cruised through the second set after a tense opener on a sunkissed court Philippe Chatrier as Koolhof added to his 2020 ATP Tour Finals title in the men's doubles.

Shibahara and Koolhof broke early in the first set, only for the Eikeri and Vliegen to break back for 4-5 before the set was decided in a tiebreak, with Shibahara finishing it off at the net for the second-seeded pair to take the lead.

She wrapped up the first final of this year's Roland Garros with the pair's sixth ace of the match.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
French Open PIX: The Winning Moments
'Swiatek could become dominant player'
French Open PIX: Ruud stops teenage sensation Rune
Mumbai sees 700+ new Covid cases for 2nd day running
Lashkar terrorist kills employee inside bank branch
Santoor maestro Bhajan Sopori dies at 73
PHOTOS: England vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Day 1
IPL 2022

