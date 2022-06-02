News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » French Open: Brutal Swiatek destroys Kasatkina to reach final

French Open: Brutal Swiatek destroys Kasatkina to reach final

June 02, 2022 20:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Iga Swiatek

IMAGE: Poland’s Iga Swiatek plays a forehand against Daria Kasatinka. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Iga Swiatek continued her march towards a second French Open title in three years when she demolished Russian Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 6-1 to reach the final and extend her winning streak to a jaw-dropping 34 on Thursday.

 

Iga Swiatek

IMAGE: Iga Swiatek plays a backhand. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

The world number one conceded an early break, but made the most of Kasatkina's string of unforced errors, peppering court Philippe Chatrier with winners.

Swiatek, the 2020 champion, has not lost since February and has matched Serena William's winning run from 2013, having now lost only two sets in her last four tournaments.

She will meet either American teenager Coco Gauff, the 18th seed, or Italy's Martina Trevisan in Saturday's showdown.

Daria Kasatkina

IMAGE: Daria Kasatinka acknowledges the crowd following defeat against Iga Swiatek. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Poland's Swiatek again played with a ribbon in the colours of the Ukrainian flag pinned to her hat against her Russian opponent.

Russian and Belarusian players are allowed to compete at Roland Garros but will have to sit out Wimbledon as All England Club officials barred competitors from the two countries due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation".

Belarus has been a key staging area for the invasion.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Swiatek could become dominant player'
'Swiatek could become dominant player'
'Dealing with periods can be tough for pro athletes'
'Dealing with periods can be tough for pro athletes'
French Open: Swiatek sets up semis date with Kasatkina
French Open: Swiatek sets up semis date with Kasatkina
Mumbai: Convict in rape-murder gets death penalty
Mumbai: Convict in rape-murder gets death penalty
BJP, Congress in dogfight in 4 states over RS polls
BJP, Congress in dogfight in 4 states over RS polls
Heartbreaking defeat Bopanna, bows out of French Open
Heartbreaking defeat Bopanna, bows out of French Open
Indian team in Kabul for aid, may engage with Taliban
Indian team in Kabul for aid, may engage with Taliban

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

Heartbreaking defeat Bopanna, bows out of French Open

Heartbreaking defeat Bopanna, bows out of French Open

French Open PIX: The Winning Moments

French Open PIX: The Winning Moments

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances