Shetty storms into Orleans Masters semis

IMAGE: India's Ayush Shetty has enjoyed a great run and is just two wins away from claiming the Orleans Masters. Photograph: Raphael Sachetat via BAI Media/X

Unheralded Indian shuttler Ayush Shetty continued his dream run at the Orleans Masters as he advanced to the men's singles semi-finals of the BWF Super 300 tournament with a hard-fought win over higher ranked Rasmus Gemke of Denmark in Orleans on Friday.

World No 48, Shetty stunned Gemke 21-16, 21-23, 21-17 in the quarter-finals.

Shetty had earlier shocked Hong Kong's world number 38 Jason Gunawan with a 21-17, 21-17 victory on Thursday.

The Indian had humbled world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in straight games in his opening round.

Shetty, the lone surviving Indian in the tournament, will next face the winner of the other quarter-final between Chinese Taipei's Chia Hao Lee and second seed Chun-Yi Lin.