HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Shetty storms into Orleans Masters semis

Shetty storms into Orleans Masters semis

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
1 Minute Read
Share:

March 07, 2025 21:32 IST

India's Ayush Shetty has enjoyed a great run and is just two wins away from claiming the Orleans Masters

IMAGE: India's Ayush Shetty has enjoyed a great run and is just two wins away from claiming the Orleans Masters. Photograph: Raphael Sachetat via BAI Media/X

Unheralded Indian shuttler Ayush Shetty continued his dream run at the Orleans Masters as he advanced to the men's singles semi-finals of the BWF Super 300 tournament with a hard-fought win over higher ranked Rasmus Gemke of Denmark in Orleans on Friday.

 

World No 48, Shetty stunned Gemke 21-16, 21-23, 21-17 in the quarter-finals.

Shetty had earlier shocked Hong Kong's world number 38 Jason Gunawan with a 21-17, 21-17 victory on Thursday.

The Indian had humbled world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in straight games in his opening round.

Shetty, the lone surviving Indian in the tournament, will next face the winner of the other quarter-final between Chinese Taipei's Chia Hao Lee and second seed Chun-Yi Lin.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'We must host the Olympics, be it in 2036 or 2046'
'We must host the Olympics, be it in 2036 or 2046'
I don't really think we have an advantage: Kotak
I don't really think we have an advantage: Kotak
'Dhoni set the template that Kohli carried forward'
'Dhoni set the template that Kohli carried forward'
Is AICF Playing Spoilsport?
Is AICF Playing Spoilsport?
India has a new chess hero!
India has a new chess hero!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Exotic Summer Drink Recipes

webstory image 2

BEST of R D Burman, in Lata's Voice

webstory image 3

7 Everyday Indian Spices Good For Your Health

VIDEOS

Nora Fatehi arrives in Jaipur to attend 25th IIFA Awards1:13

Nora Fatehi arrives in Jaipur to attend 25th IIFA Awards

PM Modi inaugurates the first phase of Namo Hospital in Silvassa2:05

PM Modi inaugurates the first phase of Namo Hospital in...

Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda dine out with Shweta Bachchan amid dating rumours1:04

Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda dine out with Shweta Bachchan...

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD