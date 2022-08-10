News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » She's the reason I play: Gauff praises Serena

She's the reason I play: Gauff praises Serena

August 10, 2022 08:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Coco Gauff

IMAGE: Coco Gauff said the entire Williams family - including older sister and seven-time major winner Venus and their father Richard who first put a racket in their hands - also served as an inspiration. Photograph: Adam Pretty/Getty Imagess

American teenager Coco Gauff has credited Serena Williams and her family for paving the way for the next generation of Black female tennis players.

Williams, 40, told Vogue that "the countdown has begun" towards her retirement, prompting an outpouring of praise for the 23-time Grand Slam champion for her groundbreaking impact on the sport.

 

"I grew up watching her. That's the reason why I play tennis," Gauff told reporters after her first-round victory at the Canadian Open in Toronto on Tuesday.

"Tennis being a predominantly white sport it definitely helped a lot. Because I saw somebody who looked like me dominating the game. It made me believe that I could dominate too."

Gauff said the entire Williams family - including older sister and seven-time major winner Venus and their father Richard who first put a racket in their hands - also served as an inspiration.

"Mr Williams and all that he's done for both of them inspired my dad to continue to coach me and help me. Even though he had not really much tennis experience. But he said, 'If Mr Williams can do it, then I can'," added Gauff.

The 18-year-old said she still wanted a crack at her idol before she retires, which is expected to come after the US Open that kicks off later this month in New York.

"I have always wanted to play her. So I'm hoping that my draw in Cincinnati or the US Open or even here (Toronto) can work out so we can play each other because that's just one of my goals," Gauff said.

"But I think the legacy that she's left the world ... I don't think any other player can probably touch. I think that the legacy that she will continue to leave throughout her life is something that can inspire many more generations."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Thinking too much about 24th Slam didn't help: Serena
Thinking too much about 24th Slam didn't help: Serena
What's next for Serena Williams?
What's next for Serena Williams?
Serena, 'the ultimate competitor'
Serena, 'the ultimate competitor'
Meet Gabbar Sherni's Amazing Dad!
Meet Gabbar Sherni's Amazing Dad!
India flays UN report for ignoring terror groups
India flays UN report for ignoring terror groups
Kerala: Major dams opened to release excess water
Kerala: Major dams opened to release excess water
Serena, 'the ultimate competitor'
Serena, 'the ultimate competitor'

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

INDIA TOUR OF WEST INDIES, 2022

More like this

Can't do this forever: Serena to retire after US Open

Can't do this forever: Serena to retire after US Open

Serena Williams' journey to the top

Serena Williams' journey to the top

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances