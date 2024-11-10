News
Gauff is youngest player since Sharapova to win WTA Finals

Last updated on: November 10, 2024 12:30 IST
USA's Coco Gauff celebrates with the trophy after winning the women's singles final against China's Qinwen Zheng at the WTA Finals in King Saud University Indoor Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Satuday

IMAGE: USA's Coco Gauff celebrates with the trophy after winning the women's singles final against China's Qinwen Zheng at the WTA Finals in King Saud University Indoor Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Satuday . Photograph: Aleksandra Szmigiel/Reuters

American Coco Gauff had a bitterly disappointing summer but on Saturday the youngster was able to celebrate lifting her first WTA Finals trophy, regaining her confidence after a string of frustrating defeats to end her year on a high note.

The 20-year-old showed her mettle against China's Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen in the Riyadh finale, coming back from a set down and holding her nerve through a gritty three-hour and four-minute affair to win 3-6 6-4 7-6(2).

 

The first WTA Finals title for Gauff was made sweeter after a mid-year derailment when attempts to rebuild her serve led to repeated frustrations on the tour and a coaching shake-up.

"It's been a long season," Gauff said with the gleaming silver trophy in her hand in Riyadh, thanking her family and team for sticking with her through the ups and the downs.

Gauff's year had started on the right track as she won in Auckland and reached the semi-finals at the Australian Open. But the season began to crumble with a fourth-round defeat at Wimbledon and third-round exit at the Paris Games.

She was unable to reset for her US Open title defence after shock early exits in Toronto and Cincinnati and left New York after a dreadful fourth-round defeat by Emma Navarro, when she was plagued by 19 double faults.

Gauff split from coach Brad Gilbert and flipped the script weeks later, however, winning her second WTA 1000 title last month at the China Open before reaching the Wuhan Open semis.

It was clear she had got back to top form in Riyadh as she beat her key antagonist, Poland's world number two Iga Swiatek, in the group stage and battled past the top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus to reach the championship match.

"I know (I) tend to focus on 'doubters/haters' but this one is really for all of my supporters! Ya’ll held it down for me win or lose!" Gauff wrote in a post on X after clinching the title.

"I know some of you are a little bit petty like me so it does feel nice to silence them for a bit."

The youngest player to win the season-ending WTA Finals since Maria Sharapova two decades ago, Gauff leaves the first professional women's tennis tournament in Saudi Arabia more than $4.8 million richer and with a WTA title at every level.

"Safe to say I beat the bad season allegations," wrote Gauff.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

