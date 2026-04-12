How Sawan Barwal Shattered a Decades-Old Marathon Record

Sawan Barwal's incredible performance at the NN Marathon Rotterdam has etched his name in Indian athletic history, shattering a 48-year-old national marathon record and inspiring a new generation of runners.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Tata Mumbai Marathon

Key Points Sawan Barwal sets a new national record in the marathon at the NN Marathon Rotterdam.

Barwal's time of 2 hours 11 minutes and 58 seconds breaks a 48-year-old record.

The previous record was held by Shivnath Singh since 1978.

Barwal finished 20th in the elite marathon race.

Sawan Barwal on Sunday created history as he broke the 48-year-old marathon national record, the longest standing mark in Indian athletics, at the NN Marathon Rotterdam.

Barwal clocked 2 hours 11 minutes and 58 seconds to finish 20th in the elite marathon race and erase the previous national record of 2:12:00 which stood since 1978 in Shivnath Singh's name.