HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » How Sawan Barwal Shattered a Decades-Old Marathon Record

How Sawan Barwal Shattered a Decades-Old Marathon Record

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
1 Minute Read Listen to Article

April 12, 2026 16:13 IST

x

Sawan Barwal's incredible performance at the NN Marathon Rotterdam has etched his name in Indian athletic history, shattering a 48-year-old national marathon record and inspiring a new generation of runners.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Tata Mumbai Marathon

Photographs: Kind courtesy Tata Mumbai Marathon

Key Points

  • Sawan Barwal sets a new national record in the marathon at the NN Marathon Rotterdam.
  • Barwal's time of 2 hours 11 minutes and 58 seconds breaks a 48-year-old record.
  • The previous record was held by Shivnath Singh since 1978.
  • Barwal finished 20th in the elite marathon race.

Sawan Barwal on Sunday created history as he broke the 48-year-old marathon national record, the longest standing mark in Indian athletics, at the NN Marathon Rotterdam.

Barwal clocked 2 hours 11 minutes and 58 seconds to finish 20th in the elite marathon race and erase the previous national record of 2:12:00 which stood since 1978 in Shivnath Singh's name.

 
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Sports Shorts: Manu-Saurabh win mixed gold with junior world record
Sports Shorts: Manu-Saurabh win mixed gold with junior world record
Sports Shorts: Boston marathon winner to turn pro
Sports Shorts: Boston marathon winner to turn pro
Sports Shorts: Kenyan Kipchoge shatters marathon world record in Berlin
Sports Shorts: Kenyan Kipchoge shatters marathon world record in Berlin
Sports Shorts: Neeraj finishes 6th in Eugene leg of Diamond League
Sports Shorts: Neeraj finishes 6th in Eugene leg of Diamond League
Sports Shorts: Sharan is India's new No 1 doubles player
Sports Shorts: Sharan is India's new No 1 doubles player

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Quiz Time! Guess The Thali! Which State?

webstory image 2

Protecting Yourself From Parkinson's: 7 Ways

webstory image 3

8 Iconic Coimbatore Backdrops In Cinema

VIDEOS

Dhurandhar Star Sara Arjun Seeks Divine Power at Mahakaleshwar1:19

Dhurandhar Star Sara Arjun Seeks Divine Power at...

Watch: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi's Rare Candid Chat In Parliament Complex1:58

Watch: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi's Rare Candid Chat In...

Class 10 Student in Rajouri Builds Mini Hyower Model3:15

Class 10 Student in Rajouri Builds Mini Hyower Model

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO