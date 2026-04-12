How Sawan Barwal Shattered a Decades-Old Marathon Record

Sawan Barwal's incredible performance at the NN Marathon Rotterdam has etched his name in Indian athletic history, shattering a 48-year-old national marathon record and inspiring a new generation of runners.
Key Points
- Sawan Barwal sets a new national record in the marathon at the NN Marathon Rotterdam.
- Barwal's time of 2 hours 11 minutes and 58 seconds breaks a 48-year-old record.
- The previous record was held by Shivnath Singh since 1978.
- Barwal finished 20th in the elite marathon race.
Sawan Barwal on Sunday created history as he broke the 48-year-old marathon national record, the longest standing mark in Indian athletics, at the NN Marathon Rotterdam.
Barwal clocked 2 hours 11 minutes and 58 seconds to finish 20th in the elite marathon race and erase the previous national record of 2:12:00 which stood since 1978 in Shivnath Singh's name.