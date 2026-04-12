Sawan Barwal Shatters National Marathon Record in Rotterdam

Indian long-distance runner Sawan Barwal etched his name in history by shattering the 48-year-old national marathon record at the NN Marathon Rotterdam, signalling a new chapter for Indian athletics.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Tata Mumbai Marathon

Key Points Sawan Barwal sets a new national marathon record at the NN Marathon Rotterdam, breaking a 48-year-old record.

Barwal clocked 2 hours, 11 minutes, and 58 seconds in his first-ever marathon race.

Gopi Thonakal finished 23rd in the Rotterdam Marathon with a time of 2:13:16.

Barwal's achievement marks a significant milestone in his career, transitioning from half marathons to a record-breaking full marathon.

Trained by Gopal Thakur, Barwal's success is a result of years of hard work and dedication to long-distance running.

Himachal Pradesh long-distance runner Sawan Barwal on Sunday scripted history as he broke the 48-year-old marathon national record, the longest standing mark in Indian athletics, at the NN Marathon Rotterdam.

Barwal clocked 2 hours 11 minutes and 58 seconds to finish 20th in the elite marathon race and erase the previous national record of 2:12:00 which stood since 1978 in Shivnath Singh's name.

The other Indian in the fray, Gopi Thonakal finished 23rd as he ran the 42.195km distance with a time of 2:13:16.

Barwal's achievement was all the more praiseworthy as the Rotterdam event was his first marathon race. He had not run any official marathon race before Saturday.

This was his second competition of the season after taking part in the World Athletics Cross Country Championships in the USA in January.

Barwal's Journey to Marathon Success

Hailing from a village in Joginder Nagar in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh, the 28-year-old Barwal has trained hard for many years, establishing himself as a reputed long-distance runner. His feat on Saturday was the culmination of that hard work, as he literally emerged from the hills of Himachal Pradesh to the flat roads of Rotterdam.

Barwal, an Armyman, was at the 27th spot at around the halfway mark (21km) with a time of 1:04:43 while Gopi was 33rd with 1:04:44.

Barwal moved up to 19th spot at the 35km mark but dropped one spot in the end.

His past race record on the World Athletics website does not mention any marathon though he has run many half marathons, and 5000m and 10000m races.

Achievements Before the Marathon Record

He first broke onto the national scene when he won a 10000m silver at the 2022 Federation Cup National Championships. The same year, he won a 5000m bronze at the National Games in Gujarat.

His first international medal came in 2023 when he won a bronze in the Asian Half Marathon Championships in Dubai.

Barwal won his first national title at the Federation Cup in 2024 with a 5000m gold. But 2025 was the most productive year for Barwal as he won the 5000m and 10000m gold at the National Games in Uttarakhand, 10000m gold at the Federation Cup and a 5000m bronze in the World Athletics Bronze Level Continental Tour event in Bhubaneswar.

Trained by Gopal Thakur, Barwal has also been a regular participant in the Delhi Half Marathon and World 25K Kolkata Run. He won gold among Indian elite runners in the Delhi Half Marathon in 2024.

Barwal was interested in sports since his school days, and played everything from badminton to athletics. However, after winning a medal in a school event, he decided to become an athlete. He subsequently won medals in zonal and district-level competitions. He joined the Indian army in 2019.