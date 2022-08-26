News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Satwik-Chirag claim India's first men's doubles medal at World Championships

Satwik-Chirag claim India's first men's doubles medal at World Championships

Source: PTI
August 26, 2022 10:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Chirag Shetty

IMAGE: Satwiksairaj Ranki Reddy, left, and Chirag Shetty kept alive India's challenge. Photograph: Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images

Star Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Reddy and Chirag Shetty assured themselves of a maiden medal at the World Championships after stunning world number 2 Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi of Japan in the quarterfinals in Tokyo on Friday.

The world number 7 Indian combination, which had claimed the Commonwealth Games gold medal earlier this month, dished out a gritty performance to outwit the local favourites and defending champions 24-22, 15-21, 21-14 in an hour and 15 minute to claim India first-ever men's doubles medal at the prestigious tournament.

 

It was India's second World Championships medal in doubles with Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa claiming the first way back in 2011 in the women's doubles.

Earlier, MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila's fine run came to an end after the Indian pair lost to three-time gold medallists Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan in their men's doubles quarterfinals.

The unseeded Indian combination, who had some sensational wins this week, lost 8-21, 14-21 to the third seeded Indonesian pair in less than 30 minutes, drawing curtains to its campaign.

The Indians had earlier defeated eighth seeds Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen of Denmark in the second round. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Will Serena call it quits after US Open?
Will Serena call it quits after US Open?
PIX: Benzema UEFA player of year; Ancelotti best coach
PIX: Benzema UEFA player of year; Ancelotti best coach
Bhutia files fresh nomination but Chaubey front runner
Bhutia files fresh nomination but Chaubey front runner
Liger Review
Liger Review
Bhumi's FUN Desi Avatar
Bhumi's FUN Desi Avatar
Tejashwi 'fake' Yadav, comes from shepherd family: BJP
Tejashwi 'fake' Yadav, comes from shepherd family: BJP
Adani 'Squeezes' Prannoy Roy's NDTV
Adani 'Squeezes' Prannoy Roy's NDTV

ASIA CUP 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

More like this

Will India field this team against Pak?

Will India field this team against Pak?

Djokovic to miss US Open over COVID-19 vaccine

Djokovic to miss US Open over COVID-19 vaccine

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances