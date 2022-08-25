News
Djokovic says he is UNABLE to travel for US Open

Last updated on: August 25, 2022 20:27 IST
'I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open'

Novak Djokovic

IMAGE: Novak Djokovic was also unable to defend his Australian Open crown earlier this year. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

Former world number one Novak Djokovic said on Thursday that he will not be able to travel to New York to compete at the US Open, the last Grand Slam of the year that begins next week, having refused to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

 

Current rules require travellers to show proof of full vaccination to board flights to and enter the United States.

"Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open," Djokovic wrote on Twitter. "Good luck to my fellow players! I'll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again."

The Serbian previously said he was prepared to miss Grand Slam tournaments that require participating players to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Djokovic was on the entry list for the Aug. 29-Sept. 11 tournament in New York.

The 35-year-old was also unable to defend his Australian Open crown earlier this year after being deported from the country over his vaccination status.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
