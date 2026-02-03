HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Santosh Trophy: Services, Kerala storm into semis

Santosh Trophy: Services, Kerala storm into semis

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V
February 03, 2026 21:09 IST

Santosh Trophy

IMAGE: Punjab players celebrate after beating Tamil Nadu in the quarterfinals of the Santosh Trophy national football championship on Tuesday. Photograph: Screengrab via FIFA Plus

Kerala, Punjab, Services, and Railways entered the semifinals of the 79th edition of the National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy on Tuesday.

Services will take on Railways in the first semifinal at the Silapathar Stadium on Thursday, while Kerala face Punjab in the second semifinal at the Dhakuakhana Stadium the same day.

Services beat defending champions West Bengal 3-2 on penalties after a goalless draw in 120 minutes.

Kerala beat hosts Assam 3-0 with goals from Manoj M (17th minute), Muhammed Ajsal (44th), and Aboobacker Dilshad (90+2).

 

Punjab got the better of Tamil Nadu 4-1 in via a penalty shootout after a 1-1 stalemate even at the end of 30 minutes of extra time.

Railways defeated Rajasthan 2-0 with late goals from Saurabh Bhanwala (78th minute) and Joseph Mathews (83rd).

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V
