SAFF U-19 Football Championship: India U-17 women lose to Bangladesh

Photograph: Indian Football Team/X

Arpita Biswas and Alpi Akter scored the goals for Bangladesh.

India missed a couple of chances early in the match before Bangladesh took control.

The India Under-17 women's national team suffered a 0-2 defeat against Bangladesh in the SAFF Under-19 Women's Football Championship 2026 at the Pokhara Rangasala Stadium, in Pokhara, Nepal, on Monday.



Bangladesh scored both their goals in the first half through Arpita Biswas (29th minute) and Alpi Akter (40th).



The India U-17 team, who are participating in the U-19 championship -- a higher age-group tournament, as part of their preparation for the AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup, saw two changes being made to their starting XI from the (1-0) win over Nepal by head coach Pamela Conti.



Thandamoni Baskey replaced Anushka Kumari in midfield, while Pritika Barman got the start instead of fellow forward Valaina Fernandes.



The India U-17s began on the front foot with a flurry of activity in front of the Bangladesh goal. They had two clear chances within the first five minutes but failed to make most.



India's Elizabed Lakra hit the target from a free kick near the area but Bangladesh

goalkeeper Mst Yearzan Begum made a fine save.Seconds later, Elizabed fed the ball to captain Julan Nongmaithem, who received it on the turn, before threading it through to Pritika on the right. With the goalkeeper rushing, the latter produced a shot at the far post that was a bit wide. Pearl Fernandes attempted to rush to the ball for a tap-in, but it was too far for her.In the eighth minute, Pearl played it through to Alva Devi Senjam, who cut in from the left and fired at goal. Yearzan, however, was quick to get down and make a smart save, before the rebound was cleared.After surviving the initial onslaught from India, Bangladesh began to grow into confidence, though they were mostly restricted to shots from the edge of the box.Munki Akhter pulled the trigger from the edge of the Indian box, but it went wide in the 26th minute. Bangladesh scored just three minutes later, when Mamoni Chakma whipped in a cross from the right that was tipped by India custodian Munni. The rebound, however, was perilously close to the goal-line, as Arpita Biswas bundled it in.The goal instantly gave Bangladesh a lot of confidence, while it also rattled India for a while. The Young Tigresses, looking to build from the back, were constantly harassed by the Bangladesh forwards, who pressed them near the centre-line.One such move caused a transition from inside the Bangladesh half, as Sree Moti Trishna Rani turned her marker before proceeding to a good crossing area on the right flank. She sent in a ball that took an awkward bounce off the uneven turf in the Indian box, before Alpi Akter tapped it in.

India again came out with intent in the second half, and created chances. However, on a pitch where the where the ball does not stay even on ground passes, Bangladesh's job of pressing the India defenders around the centre-line was made much easier.