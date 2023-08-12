News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Saka, Nketiah shine as Arsenal kicks off EPL with a bang

Saka, Nketiah shine as Arsenal kicks off EPL with a bang

August 12, 2023 20:08 IST
Arsenal

IMAGE: Arsenal's Kai Havertz in action. Photograph: John Sibley/Reuters

Arsenal began their new Premier League campaign with a 2-1 home win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday thanks to first-half goals from Eddie Nketiah and Bukayo Saka.

 

Kickoff was delayed by 30 minutes due to turnstile issues at Emirates Stadium which prevented fans from getting in on time. But once the game kicked off Arsenal shot out of the blocks, dominating possession and cutting through Forest's defence.

Arsenal

IMAGE: Arsenal's Kai Havertz in action with Nottingham Forest's Serge Aurier and Willy Boly. Photograph: John Sibley/Reuters

Nketiah opened the scoring after being set up by a sublime turn and back-heel pass from Gabriel Martinelli before Saka doubled their advantage when he curled in a shot from range that easily beat his former team mate Matt Turner in Forest's goal.

Arsenal took their foot off the gas in the second half and were nearly punished when Taiwo Awoniyi gave Forest a lifeline with a late goal from a sweeping counter-attack but the north London side held on for all three points.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
