Sachin Pilot extends support to protesting wrestlers

IMAGE: Congress leader Sachin Pilot addresses the media during as he meets the wrestlers during their ongoing protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on Friday. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Top Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Friday said the "legitimate demand" of the protesting wrestlers should be met at the earliest and an "impartial" investigation be carried out under the purview of the law of the land.

The leader from Rajasthan arrived at the Jantar Mantar in the morning to extend his support to the agitating wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik and Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat.

The protesting wrestlers are demanding the arrest of former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers, including a minor.

"I request all those listening to me that all their legitimate demands be met as soon as possible and action taken under the law and constitution (of the country). There is a very clear direction (in the constitution) how action should be taken," said Pilot.

The wrestlers have set May 21 as the deadline for the arrest of Brij Bhushan, failing which they, along with the khaps and village elders, will take a call on taking the agitation forward.

"For the last 26-27 days, our leading sports personalities have been in a lot of pain. They have been demanding action for the wrongdoings that have happened to them. They have been pleading all these days and waiting so that they get due respect. We want their voices be heard and they get justice," added Pilot.

Pilot said the happiness factor of the country is dependent on three strata of the society -- the younger generation, farmers and wresters.

"When this country's younger generation, farmers and wrestlers are not happy then the country cannot be happy. The legislators from Rajasthan have come here to give you support and to drive home the point that if a man seeking justice doesn't get it in a time-bound manner then a big injustice is being done to the younger generation."

He also pointed out that when athletes bring medals for the country, the entire nation rejoices, and questioned why the same people were silent now.

"We only want an impartial investigation into what the wrestlers have been demanding. They have brought laurels to the country... we hold our heads high because of them. If they are shedding tears, then it means they are unhappy.

"Listen to them within the purview of the law. If there is a delay in giving them justice, we should do soul searching... why this is happening and under whose pressure," said Pilot.

Pilot said he and his fellow legislators from Rajasthan will continue to stand by the wrestlers and hoped an "impartial" investigation will be done.

"They don't have a long list of demands. They are demanding that whatever is written in the law of the country that should be followed and prompt action be taken, without partiality and pressure and in a time-bound manner. We were in their support earlier also and now as well," he said.

"The law should be allowed to take its course and it should be done on time. That is all they want. I hope their demands will be accepted soon."