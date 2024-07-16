Sable, Parul train in Swiss Alps for Paris Olympics

Photograph: Kind courtesy SAI Media/X

Indian athletes Avinash Sable and Parul Chaudhary sweat it out hard in Switzerland ahead of the Paris Olympics 2024, starting from July 26 onwards.

Both athletes are currently practicing in a facility at St Moritz, Switzerland ahead of the multi-sport extravaganza.

Sports Authority of India (SAI) Media took to X to share pictures of both players practicing at a beautiful and scenic facility.

"Avinash aur Parul daud rahe hain #JeetKiAur #TrainingDiaries #TOPSchemeAthletes Avinash Sable & Parul Chaudhary are sweating it out at the scenic training facility based in St. Moritz, Switzerland ahead of their big performance at #ParisOlympics2024. @avinash3000m @afiindia," tweeted SAI Media.

Earlier in July, Sable broke the national record in the men's 3000m steeplechase event at the Diamond League 2024.