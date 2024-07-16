News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Sable, Parul train in Swiss Alps for Paris Olympics

Sable, Parul train in Swiss Alps for Paris Olympics

Source: ANI
July 16, 2024 22:54 IST
Avinash Sable

Photograph: Kind courtesy SAI Media/X

Indian athletes Avinash Sable and Parul Chaudhary sweat it out hard in Switzerland ahead of the Paris Olympics 2024, starting from July 26 onwards.

Both athletes are currently practicing in a facility at St Moritz, Switzerland ahead of the multi-sport extravaganza.

 

Avinash Sable

Sports Authority of India (SAI) Media took to X to share pictures of both players practicing at a beautiful and scenic facility.

Avinash Sable

"Avinash aur Parul daud rahe hain #JeetKiAur #TrainingDiaries #TOPSchemeAthletes Avinash Sable & Parul Chaudhary are sweating it out at the scenic training facility based in St. Moritz, Switzerland ahead of their big performance at #ParisOlympics2024. @avinash3000m @afiindia," tweeted SAI Media.

Avinash Sable

Earlier in July, Sable broke the national record in the men's 3000m steeplechase event at the Diamond League 2024.

Source: ANI
Rohit reveals thought process during T20 WC final
'We Know The Power Of Cricket'
Internet joke backfires miserably on Yuvraj and Co.
Puja Khedkar accuses Pune collector of harassment
Lara reveals Hooper's talent surpassed Tendulkar
No defamatory statement against Guv: HC to Mamata
Rohit reveals thought process during T20 WC final
Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

