News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Ronaldo expresses desire to leave Manchester United

Ronaldo expresses desire to leave Manchester United

July 03, 2022 06:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Cristiano Ronaldo re-signed for Manchester United from Juventus in August 2021 and was one of the few bright sparks for Ralf Rangnick's team last season, netting 24 times in all competitions.

IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo re-signed for Manchester United from Juventus in August 2021 and was one of the few bright sparks for Ralf Rangnick's team last season, netting 24 times in all competitions. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has told the Premier League club that he wants to leave in the close season because of his desire to play in the Champions League, The Times newspaper reported on Saturday.

 

Speculation has been rife about Ronaldo's future at United following a trophy-less campaign and their failure to qualify for the Champions League last season, although incoming manager Erik ten Hag has said the Portuguese international is part of his plans.

The report added that the 37-year-old believes that he can play at the elite level for another "three of four years".

Ronaldo re-signed for United from Juventus in August 2021 and was one of the few bright sparks for Ralf Rangnick's team last season, netting 24 times in all competitions.

The former Real Madrid attacker, who still has a year left on his contract at Old Trafford, has been linked in recent days with a move to Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Wimbledon PIX: World No 1 STUNNED, Halep cruises
Wimbledon PIX: World No 1 STUNNED, Halep cruises
'Yuvi hai ya Bumrah': Sachin showers praise on Bumrah
'Yuvi hai ya Bumrah': Sachin showers praise on Bumrah
Bumrah batters Broad; breaks Lara's WORLD RECORD
Bumrah batters Broad; breaks Lara's WORLD RECORD
PIX: Tempers boil as Kyrgios stuns Tsitsipas
PIX: Tempers boil as Kyrgios stuns Tsitsipas
Wimbledon PIX: World No 1 STUNNED, Halep cruises
Wimbledon PIX: World No 1 STUNNED, Halep cruises
PHOTOS: Bumrah's all-round show floors England...
PHOTOS: Bumrah's all-round show floors England...
PM Modi lauds Mithali's 'phenomenal' career
PM Modi lauds Mithali's 'phenomenal' career

INDIA TOUR OF ENGLAND, 2022

INDIA TOUR OF ENGLAND, 2022

More like this

PIX: Tempers boil as Kyrgios stuns Tsitsipas

PIX: Tempers boil as Kyrgios stuns Tsitsipas

PHOTOS: Bumrah's all-round show floors England...

PHOTOS: Bumrah's all-round show floors England...

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances