HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Boxing icon George Foreman dies aged 76

Boxing icon George Foreman dies aged 76

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 22, 2025 09:46 IST

x

George Foreman

IMAGE: George Foreman had one of the most remarkable careers in boxing, winning Olympic gold in 1968 and the World heavyweight title twice, 21 years apart -- the second making him the oldest champion in history aged 45. Photograph: Reuters

George Foreman, the fearsome heavyweight boxer who lost the ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ to Muhammad Ali before his inspiring second act as a 45-year-old champion and a successful businessman, died on Friday night. He was 76.

Foreman's family announced his death on social media.

 

“A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand- and great-grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility and purpose," his family wrote.

A native Texan, Foreman began his boxing career as an Olympic gold medalist who inspired fear as he climbed to the peak of the heavyweight division by stopping Joe Frazier in 1973.

His formidable aura evaporated only a year later when Ali pulled off one of the most audacious victories in boxing history in Zaire, baiting and taunting Foreman into losing his belt in one of the greatest fights ever staged.

Foreman left the sport a few years later, but returned after a 10-year absence and a self-described religious awakening.

He then pulled off one of the most spectacular knock-outs in boxing history in 1994, flooring Michael Moorer, 19 years his junior, with one perfect combination to claim Moorer's two heavyweight belts.

Foreman's transformation into an inspirational figure was complete, and he fought only four more times before moving onto his next career as a genial businessman, pitchman and occasional actor.

He was best known as the face of the George Foreman Grill, a rudimentary cooking machine which sold more than 100 million units and made him much wealthier than his sport ever did.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: Alcaraz, Medvedev stunned; easy for Djokovic
PIX: Alcaraz, Medvedev stunned; easy for Djokovic
World Indoors PIX: Azu wins men's 60m; Kerr dethroned
World Indoors PIX: Azu wins men's 60m; Kerr dethroned
Lewis-Skelly scores on debut as England beat Albania
Lewis-Skelly scores on debut as England beat Albania
Salah scores as big guns flex muscle in WC qualifiers
Salah scores as big guns flex muscle in WC qualifiers
P T Usha backs Assam's boxers for Nationals
P T Usha backs Assam's boxers for Nationals

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

On Sheetala Saptami: 9 Shitala Devi Temples Of India

webstory image 2

Tandoori Magic: 10 Recipes For Tandoori Delicacies

webstory image 3

Brain Food: 8 Foods To Perk Up Memory & Brain Function

VIDEOS

Chaos in K'taka Assembly, suspended BJP MLAs carried out by Marshals amid honey trap row1:14

Chaos in K'taka Assembly, suspended BJP MLAs carried out...

Beauty from Kashmir is here!0:42

Beauty from Kashmir is here!

Mandana looks stunning in white outfit0:48

Mandana looks stunning in white outfit

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD