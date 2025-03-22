Boxing icon George Foreman dies aged 76

IMAGE: George Foreman had one of the most remarkable careers in boxing, winning Olympic gold in 1968 and the World heavyweight title twice, 21 years apart -- the second making him the oldest champion in history aged 45. Photograph: Reuters

George Foreman, the fearsome heavyweight boxer who lost the ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ to Muhammad Ali before his inspiring second act as a 45-year-old champion and a successful businessman, died on Friday night. He was 76.

Foreman's family announced his death on social media.

“A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand- and great-grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility and purpose," his family wrote.

A native Texan, Foreman began his boxing career as an Olympic gold medalist who inspired fear as he climbed to the peak of the heavyweight division by stopping Joe Frazier in 1973.

His formidable aura evaporated only a year later when Ali pulled off one of the most audacious victories in boxing history in Zaire, baiting and taunting Foreman into losing his belt in one of the greatest fights ever staged.

Foreman left the sport a few years later, but returned after a 10-year absence and a self-described religious awakening.

He then pulled off one of the most spectacular knock-outs in boxing history in 1994, flooring Michael Moorer, 19 years his junior, with one perfect combination to claim Moorer's two heavyweight belts.

Foreman's transformation into an inspirational figure was complete, and he fought only four more times before moving onto his next career as a genial businessman, pitchman and occasional actor.

He was best known as the face of the George Foreman Grill, a rudimentary cooking machine which sold more than 100 million units and made him much wealthier than his sport ever did.