News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr again faces racist abuse

Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr again faces racist abuse

February 06, 2023 09:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. has been subjected to racial abuse by fans on at least three occasions - at Camp Nou against Barcelona in November 2021, at Atletico in September 2022 and at Valladolid in late December 2022. Photograph: Juan Medina/Reuters

Mallorca fans were filmed racially abusing Real Madrid's Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr. in their Son Moix stadium during their 1-0 upset win against the LaLiga holders on Sunday.

Supporters could be heard calling the 22-year-old Brazilian player a 'monkey' in a video published by streaming company DAZN on social media.

 

Mallorca did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But in a radio interview club manager Javier Aguirre denied that his players had targeted Vinicius in the ill-tempered match, in which the Brazilian suffered 10 fouls, the most endured by any player in LaLiga this season.

Vinicius has been subjected to racial abuse by fans on at least three occasions - at Camp Nou against Barcelona in November 2021, at Atletico in September 2022 and at Valladolid in late December 2022.

Spanish police are also investigating a possible hate crime against the Brazilian after a mannequin wearing his No. 20 shirt was hung from a bridge in front of the club's training centre ahead of the Madrid derby two weeks ago.

The mannequin was hung next to a banner in Atletico Madrid's red and white colours that read "Madrid hates Real" during the early hours of Jan. 26, police said.

Prosecutors in Madrid decided not press charges over racist chanting aimed at Vinicius in September after finding it had "lasted a few seconds" and had not constituted a crime.

In December, Vinicius accused LaLiga of continuing to do nothing about racist fans at matches, after videos on social media showed some shouting abuse and throwing objects at him during a match the previous day at Valladolid.

Pele, Neymar and other leading Brazilian figures leapt to the defence of Vinicius in September after a panelist on a Spanish soccer show criticised the forward.

The panelist said Vinicius was not respecting opponents with his celebrations, comparing his behaviour to that of a monkey - which immediately sparked a backlash on social media.

Vinicius issued a two-minute video statement at the time in response to what he called a "xenophobic and racist" insult, saying he "won't stop dancing" and that "the happiness of a black Brazilian being successful in Europe bothers" many people.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti and Vinicius's team mates have been urging LaLiga and authorities to take action to protect the Brazilian from what they are calling "a hunt" by rivals' defenders.

Having suffered 79 fouls so far this season, Vinicius is the most fouled player in Europe's top seven leagues by a big margin, followed by his countryman Neymar at PSG with 59 fouls.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
How much have EPL clubs spent in January window?
How much have EPL clubs spent in January window?
Fernandez, 22, Premier League's most expensive player
Fernandez, 22, Premier League's most expensive player
FIFA bans 4 Uruguay players for Qatar World Cup chaos
FIFA bans 4 Uruguay players for Qatar World Cup chaos
Have You Read This Story About Hope?
Have You Read This Story About Hope?
Powerful quake of 7.8 magnitude jolts Turkey
Powerful quake of 7.8 magnitude jolts Turkey
Chahatt Is A 'Chikni in A Bikini'
Chahatt Is A 'Chikni in A Bikini'
1st Test: Gill Or SKY? Pick Your Team
1st Test: Gill Or SKY? Pick Your Team

AUSTRALIA TOUR INDIA 2023

AUSTRALIA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

PIX: Barcelona thrash Sevilla; Inter down Milan

PIX: Barcelona thrash Sevilla; Inter down Milan

United's Greenwood has attempted rape charges dropped

United's Greenwood has attempted rape charges dropped

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances