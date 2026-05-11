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Racquet Stringing Professionals Attend Workshop In Delhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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May 11, 2026 20:38 IST

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A recent racquet stringing workshop in Delhi, led by expert Tim Willis, highlights the growing focus on professional support systems within Indian racquet sports, aiming to enhance athlete performance and confidence.

Key Points

  • Over 100 racquet stringing professionals attended a technical workshop in Delhi.
  • The workshop focused on advanced stringing techniques and athlete-specific requirements.
  • Expert Tim Willis, head stringer of the Yonex Stringing Team, led the workshop.
  • The workshop aimed to strengthen professional support systems in Indian racquet sports.

More than 100 racquet stringing professionals from across the country attended a technical workshop here as focus on professional support systems in Indian racquet sports continues to grow.

Advanced Stringing Techniques and Athlete Performance

The workshop, led by globally renowned expert Tim Willis, focused on advanced stringing techniques, machine precision, athlete-specific requirements and international servicing standards across badminton and tennis.

 

Willis, head stringer and supervisor of the Yonex Stringing Team, has more than 40 years of experience and worked across major international tournaments, including the Olympic Games, BWF World Championships, Thomas & Uber Cup, supporting some of the world's leading athletes like Viktor Axelsen, Carolina Marin, among others.

"It is exciting to see such strong interest in professional stringing because the role of a stringer today is an important part of athlete performance and confidence," Willis said in a release.

"India has a passionate and fast-growing technical community, and workshops like these help create a stronger foundation for the future."

National Representation at the Workshop

The workshop was attended by stringing professionals from 38 cities from the states of Assam, Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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