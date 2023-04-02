News
Sindhu handed crushing loss in Madrid Spain Masters final

Sindhu handed crushing loss in Madrid Spain Masters final

Source: PTI
April 02, 2023 19:03 IST
IMAGE: PV Sindhu fell to a dismal loss in the Madrid Spain Masters Final. Photograph: Leonhard Foeger/Reuters

India's P V Sindhu on Sunday suffered a demoralising straight-game loss against Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in the summit clash of the Madrid Spain Masters Super 300 badminton tournament in Madrid.

Sindhu, who has slipped out of the elite top 10 last Tuesday after a series of early exits following her return from a five-month long injury lay-off, looked completely clueless during her 8-21 8-21 demolition at the hands of world number 12 Tunjung at Centro Deportivo Municipal Gallur.

 

Despite coming into the finals with a dominating 7-0 lead over the 23-year-old Indonesian, Sindhu looked a pale shadow of her old self as an opportunity to seal her first crown in eight months slipped out of her hands.

It was, however, a good campaign for the Indian, who showed flashes of her brilliance during a week where she didn't drop a game en route to the final.

Sindhu currently trains under Vidhi Chaudhary following the exit of Korea's Park Tae Sang. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
