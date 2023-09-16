News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » PT Usha's powerful message to Asian Games athletes

PT Usha's powerful message to Asian Games athletes

Source: PTI
September 16, 2023 20:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Effort matters more than winning medals: PT Usha to Indian athletes in Asian Games

PT Usha

IMAGE: The Indian contingent is scheduled to leave for China next week, with 655 athletes bound for the Asian Games. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Indian Olympic Association chief PT Usha on Saturday emphasised the importance of effort over winning medals in her message to the country's athletes participating in the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou.

 

"Best wishes and a lot of blessings to all the athletes of our contingent for the Asian Games. Always uphold our ethics and values and give your best," Usha said in a video message on X.

"Remember, it is the effort that counts and not just the medals. May you all be ever on word."

The Indian contingent is scheduled to leave for China next week, with 655 athletes bound for the Asian Games, set to be held from September 23-October 8.

The unit also consists of 260 coaches and support staff, taking the nation's general contingent tally to 921.

The Asian Games Athletes' Village was also inaugurated in China on Saturday, with the home contingent being the first to check-in. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Brij Bhushan's sexual harassment case takes new turn
Brij Bhushan's sexual harassment case takes new turn
India's squash trio chase gold in final Asian Games!
India's squash trio chase gold in final Asian Games!
Asian Games: Big boost for Indian football team...
Asian Games: Big boost for Indian football team...
Saina's unstoppable journey to Athletes' Committee
Saina's unstoppable journey to Athletes' Committee
The all-rounder who will rule the World Cup!
The all-rounder who will rule the World Cup!
EPL PIX: Liverpool go top win at Wolves
EPL PIX: Liverpool go top win at Wolves
INDIA bloc's Bhopal rally cancelled; Shivraj says...
INDIA bloc's Bhopal rally cancelled; Shivraj says...

Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023

More like this

Saina's unstoppable journey to Athletes' Committee

Saina's unstoppable journey to Athletes' Committee

EPL PIX: Liverpool go top win at Wolves

EPL PIX: Liverpool go top win at Wolves

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances