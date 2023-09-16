News
EPL PIX: Liverpool go top win at Wolves

EPL PIX: Liverpool go top win at Wolves

September 16, 2023 20:11 IST
Liverpool

IMAGE: Wolverhampton Wanderers' Max Kilman and Jose Sa in action with Liverpool's Luis Diaz. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Liverpool beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-1 away on Saturday thanks to two late goals in a scintillating comeback that put the Reds - at least temporarily - top of the Premier League.

The hosts dominated the first half at Molineux against an unusually sloppy Liverpool, Hwang Hee-chan stroking in a 7th minute goal after a brilliant run from Pedro Neto, before Wolves missed a string of further chances.

 

Liverpool came out transformed in the second half, however, and Mohamed Salah set up fellow striker Cody Gakpo for a tap-in equaliser in the 55th minute.

Wearing the captain's armband on his 200th Premier League appearance, Andy Robertson slid in Liverpool's second from another Salah pass in the 85th minute as the visitors poured forward.

Liverpool made it three in time added on, with Wolves' Hugo Bueno deflecting the ball into his own net from a shot by Harvey Elliott, sending the away fans into delirium.

The result put Liverpool top of the table for now on 13 points after five games, with Manchester City one point behind them and playing later on Saturday away at West Ham.

Wolves are 15th on three points.

WOLVES RUE MISSED CHANCES

Liverpool

IMAGE: Liverpool's Harvey Elliott celebrates scoring their third goal with Curtis Jones. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Liverpool's slow start on Saturday was due in part to the absence of stalwart defenders Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold through suspension and injury respectively.

Fresh back from international duty for Argentina, midfielder Alexis Mac Allister looked out of sorts, uncharacteristically misplacing passes and losing possession.

But the introduction of Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez, also back from World Cup qualifiers in South America, reinvigorated Liverpool for their second half onslaught.

Wolves were left to rue missed opportunities, none more so than when Neto again beat his man to dink a cross into Matheus Cunha who inexplicably chested the ball instead of stooping to head home from close range and extend his team's lead.

"The first half we dominated the game, and we come out with zero points," Neto said. "We have to continue to work and we have to grow up ... It's tough after that first half to concede three goals, it's really hard."

Source: REUTERS
