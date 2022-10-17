News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » PSG superstar Mbappe breaks silence on transfer links

PSG superstar Mbappe breaks silence on transfer links

October 17, 2022 12:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mbappe 'shocked as everyone else' by news of his wish to leave PSG

Kylian Mbappe

IMAGE: Kylian Mbappe says he ‘never asked to leave’ Paris St-Germain amid reports he wanted a move away from the club in January. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff//Reuters

Paris St Germain striker Kylian Mbappe denied on Sunday recent media reports claiming that he wanted to leave the Parisian club in January, saying he was surprised by the news.

"I never asked for my departure in January," he told reporters after PSG's 1-0 win over Olympique de Marseille in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

 

"The information that came out on the day of the (Champions League match against Benfica), I did not understand it. I am not involved in this information neither directly nor indirectly."

Several French media reported on Tuesday that the striker was fed up with unfulfilled promises by PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi and wanted to leave the capital as soon as possible.

"I was as shocked by this news as everyone else. People may think I'm involved, I'm not at all," Mbappe added.

"I was taking a nap, my entourage was at my little brother's game. We were stunned when we found out.

"Afterwards, we had to deal with it, we had a match to play. I just wanted to say that it's completely false, I'm very happy here."

The 23-year-old France international was linked with a move to LaLiga champions Real Madrid in the close season and was expected to move from the Paris club after five years.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Mbappe clears the air with Neymar
Mbappe clears the air with Neymar
PSG renew terms with Mbappe while Di Maria departs
PSG renew terms with Mbappe while Di Maria departs
SEE: Magnificent Mbappe Against Austria
SEE: Magnificent Mbappe Against Austria
Is Aditi the PRETTIEST BRIDE Ever?
Is Aditi the PRETTIEST BRIDE Ever?
BJP withdraws candidate from Andheri East bypoll
BJP withdraws candidate from Andheri East bypoll
Roar! We Are The Fab Four
Roar! We Are The Fab Four
Was waiting for long: Sonia votes in Congress polls
Was waiting for long: Sonia votes in Congress polls

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

Mbappe, PSG coach face backlash over jet controversy

Mbappe, PSG coach face backlash over jet controversy

Henry asks Mbappe to stop mooching and just play

Henry asks Mbappe to stop mooching and just play

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances