Magnificent Mbappe Against Austria

Magnificent Mbappe Against Austria

By Rediff Sports
September 23, 2022 16:13 IST
Kylian Mbappe was in the thick of action during the UEFA Nations League game between France and Austria at the Stade de France in Paris on Thursday, September 22, 2022.

The 23 year old, who plays as a forward for France and Paris Saint-Germain, confirmed his reputation as one of the best players in the world with his dribbling, speed and finishing.

 

IMAGE: Mbappe fights for possession of the ball. All photographs: Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Mbappe converges on the ball.

 

IMAGE: Mbappe possesses the ball.

 

IMAGE: Mbappe is about to take a free kick.

 

IMAGE: Mbappe's speed on the field can take your breath away.

 

IMAGE: Mbappe is about to take a shot at goal.

 

IMAGE: Mbappe celebrates after scoring France's first goal.

 

IMAGE: And the celebration continues. We will wait to see if France can manage an encore in the World Cup this November in Qatar.
France won the 2018 World Cup and Mbappe was the second-highest joint goal scorer in that tournament.

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Rediff Sports
