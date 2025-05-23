Prize pot at the 2025 French Open

IMAGE: Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with the trophy after winning the French Open men's singles final. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

The four Grand Slams offer a trophy and place in the history books as well as significant prize money.

Here is what you need to know about the prize pot on offer at the 2025 French Open, the second major of the year:

WHEN IS THE FRENCH OPEN HAPPENING?

* The main draws run from May 25 to June 8.

WHAT IS THE TOTAL PRIZE FUND IN 2025?

* The total prize money is 56.352 million euros ($63.84 million).

* It has increased 5.21% from 2024.

HOW MUCH WILL MEN'S AND WOMEN'S SINGLES PLAYERS EARN?

* First round: 78,000 euros

* Second round: 117,000 euros

* Third round: 168,000 euros

* Round of 16: 265,000 euros

* Quarter-finals: 440,000 euros

* Semi-finals: 690,000 euros

* Runner-up: 1.275 million euros

* Champion: 2.55 million euros

IMAGE: La Coupe des Mousquetaires (The Musketeers' Cup) men's winner trophy and the Suzanne-Lenglen cup women's winner trophy are seen ahead of the French Open tennis tournament. Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

HOW DOES THE WINNER'S PRIZE COMPARE TO 2024?

* The winners of the men's and women's singles in 2024, Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek, received 2.4 million euros ($2.72 million) each in prize money.

WHAT ABOUT THE OTHER GRAND SLAMS IN 2024 AND 2025?

* Australian Open 2025 singles champions, Jannik Sinner and Madison Keys received A$3,500,000 ($2.26 million).

* US Open 2024 singles champions, Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka, received $3.6 million each.

* Wimbledon 2024 singles champions, Alcaraz and Barbora Krejcikova, received 2.7 million pounds($3.61 million)each.

*Significant pay hikes at the Grand Slams were central to the demands of the world's top players in their letter to the four majors recently.

WHAT IS THE PRIZE MONEY ON OFFER IN MEN'S AND WOMEN'S DOUBLES AT THE FRENCH OPEN IN 2025?

* First round: 17,500 euros

* Round of 32: 27,500 euros

* Round of 16: 43,500 euros

* Quarter-finals: 80,000 euros

* Semi-finals: 148,000 euros

* Runners-up: 295,000 euros

* Champion: 590,000 euros

WHAT IS THE PRIZE MONEY ON OFFER IN MIXED DOUBLES AT THE FRENCH OPEN IN 2025?

* First round: 5,000 euros

* Round of 16: 10,000 euros

* Quarter-finals: 17,500 euros

* Semi-finals: 31,000 euros

* Runners-up: 61,000 euros

* Champion: 122,000 euros