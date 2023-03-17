Premier League: Palace sack Vieira; Ten Hag lauds Rashford

IMAGE: Crystal Palace are yet to register a win this year. Photograph: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Crystal Palace sacked manager Patrick Vieira after 20 months in charge on Friday following the 1-0 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion that left the south London club three points above the Premier League relegation zone.

Palace are the only side in the league without a win in 2023, having drawn five and lost six of their games. Their last league victory came on Dec. 31, 2-0 at Bournemouth, and they are 12th on 27 points with 11 games to play.

The club did not say who would replace Vieira but former club captain and current under-21s coach Paddy McCarthy will take charge of the side for Sunday's trip to leaders Arsenal.

"It is with enormous regret that this difficult decision has been made," Palace Chairman Steve Parish said.

"Results in recent months have placed us in a precarious league position and we felt a change is necessary to give us the best chance of retaining Premier League status."

Former France international Vieira, who captained Arsenal to three league titles and four FA Cups as a player, took over from Roy Hodgson in July 2021 on a three-year contract.

Vieira, 46, guided Palace to a 12th-placed finish and an FA Cup semi-final in his first season in charge, earning praise for an attacking style of play.

However, they have struggled for goals this term with only 21 in 27 league games. Wednesday's defeat at Brighton was their third in a row and marked the 13th league game in which they failed to score.

"Patrick's impact since joining us in the summer of 2021 has been significant, and he is held in the highest regard by myself, and all of his colleagues," Parish added.

"Patrick has given his all to the club, and we all thank him and his team for their service."

Vieira won the 1998 World Cup and 2000 European Championship as a player with France. He coached U.S. side New York City FC from 2016-18 before a 2-1/2 year stint at Ligue 1 club Nice.

Three members of his coaching staff, Osian Roberts, Kristian Wilson and Said Aigoun, have also left Palace.

IMAGE: Marcus Rashford took his tally to 30 goals for club and country this season. Photograph: Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Rashford form key to United's form and joy: Ten Hag

Meanwhile, in other Premier League news, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag lauded Marcus Rashford.

Ten Hag said he always believed Marcus Rashford would find his scoring boots after the England forward took his tally to 30 goals for club and country this season.

Rashford's winner in Thursday's Europa League last-16 second leg victory over Real Betis was his 27th for United this season while the 25-year-old also scored three times for England at the World Cup in Qatar.

After scoring only five times last term, Rashford has been top scorer in the League Cup -- where he netted in every round -- as well as in the Europa League, with six strikes in each competition.

"I said it in the summer, I was asked if I believe in Rashford or (Anthony) Martial, (if) one of them could score 20-plus goals and I said: 'Yes, I believe,'" Ten Hag told reporters ahead of Sunday's FA Cup quarter-final at home to Fulham.

"He (Rashford) progressed during the season. He was not in the best shape when he started the season but the way of playing gives him a base and he brings his skills in and his attitude and mentality.

"That is bringing in a lot of progress and gives the team a lot of joy and gives him a lot of goals and us a lot of wins ... I knew his skills. You also bring staff around who can make him better and make him progress and he can get motivated from."

Ten Hag said winning the League Cup should act as fuel in United's quest for the FA Cup as he looks to restore the mentality of a "winning culture" that made the club successful in the past.

They will be without close-season signing Casemiro, however, after the Brazilian received the second red card of his United career last weekend.

"We did really well without Casemiro against Arsenal, Leeds (United) and also at the start of the season, but I want to have Casemiro available. He has a huge impact on our game," the Dutch manager said.

Ten Hag added that he had no regrets in letting midfielder Andreas Pereira move to Fulham where the midfielder has three goals and six assists this season.

"He's a good player and I know him a long time ... I'm really happy for him and I think it was the right step, he had to play on a regular basis," Ten Hag said.