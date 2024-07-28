Preeti Pawar in women's boxing pre-quarter-finals

IMAGE: Preeti Pawar (red) in action against Vietnam's Vo Thi Kim Anh in the women's 54kg first round bout at the Paris Olympics on Saturday Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

India's Preeti Pawar entered the pre-quarter-finals of the women's 54kg boxing competition, scoring an easy victory over Vietnam's Vo Thi Kim Anh in a first round bout at the Paris Olympics on Saturday.

The Asian Games bronze medallist, competing in her debut Olympic Games, opened the proceedings for India and won 5-0 on points.

The 20-year-old from Haryana was unimpressive in the first round as her Vietnamese opponent dictated terms, but she made amends in the next two, attacking and landing clear blows on her opponent.

Preeti will face second seed and World Championships silver-medallist Marcela Yeni Arias of Colombia in the round of 16 clash on Tuesday.