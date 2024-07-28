News
Preeti Pawar in women's boxing pre-quarter-finals

July 28, 2024 01:13 IST
Preeti Pawar

IMAGE: Preeti Pawar (red) in action against Vietnam's Vo Thi Kim Anh in the women's 54kg first round bout at the Paris Olympics on Saturday Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

India's Preeti Pawar entered the pre-quarter-finals of the women's 54kg boxing competition, scoring an easy victory over Vietnam's Vo Thi Kim Anh in a first round bout at the Paris Olympics on Saturday.

 

The Asian Games bronze medallist, competing in her debut Olympic Games, opened the proceedings for India and won 5-0 on points.

The 20-year-old from Haryana was unimpressive in the first round as her Vietnamese opponent dictated terms, but she made amends in the next two, attacking and landing clear blows on her opponent.

Preeti will face second seed and World Championships silver-medallist Marcela Yeni Arias of Colombia in the round of 16 clash on Tuesday.

PIX: India beat NZ with late goal in men's hockey
Indian archers at touching distance from Olympic medal
Close win over NZ a good wake-up call: Sreejesh
Paris Olympics: How India's athletes fared on Day 1
Satwik-Chirag, Lakshya win; Ponnappa-Crasto lose
Paris 2024 Olympics: Medals Table
2 girls die as IAS coaching centre's basement floods
Manu only bright spot on dismal day for shooters

Satwik-Chirag, Lakshya win Olympics openers easily

