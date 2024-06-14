News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Prannoy knocked out, India's challenge ends in Sydney

Prannoy knocked out, India's challenge ends in Sydney

Source: PTI
June 14, 2024 17:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

HS Prannoy

IMAGE: HS Prannoy went down in straight games in a match that lasted just under an hour. Photograph: Kind courtesy HS Prannoy/X

India's top ranked singles player HS Prannoy went down to higher-ranked Kodai Naraoka of Japan 19-21, 13-21 as none among the country's shuttlers failed to progress beyond the quarter-finals of the Australian Open Super 500 event in Sydney on Friday.

The World No. 10 Prannoy was the latest to be eliminated on a day when Sameer Verma, mixed doubles pair of Sikki Reddy and B Sumeeth Reddy along with women singles player Aakarshi Kashyap drew blanks.

 

Prannoy rallied from being 10-16 down to level at 18-all before taking a one-point lead. But Naraoka held his nerves to seal the first game.

Naraoka was far superior in the second game as upped the ante at 5-5 without giving Prannoy any scope of a comeback to seal the match in little more than an hour.

Fresh from his upset victory over former world No. 1 Loh Kean Yew, Verma was no match for his world No. 17 opponent Chinese Taipei opponent Lin Chun-Yi who cruised to a 21-12, 21-13 win in 38 minutes.

In the mixed doubles, eighth seeded husband-wife duo of Summeth and Sikki also faced a tough opposition in top seeded pair of Jian Zhen Bang and Wei Ya Xin, who took just about 30 minutes to secure an easy 21-12, 21-14 victory.

Eighth seed Aakarshi went down to Chinese Taipei's Yu Po Pai 21-17, 21-12 in a 42-minute women's singles contest.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Surya understood the pace of the wicket well'
'Surya understood the pace of the wicket well'
Wimbledon likely to felicitate Murray
Wimbledon likely to felicitate Murray
Germany warns of terrorist threat ahead at EURO 2024
Germany warns of terrorist threat ahead at EURO 2024
Denmark fans reminded of passports for Euro 2024
Denmark fans reminded of passports for Euro 2024
Bhujbal sulks over RS denial, Ajit Pawar says he...
Bhujbal sulks over RS denial, Ajit Pawar says he...
Junaid's Debut On Hold Because...
Junaid's Debut On Hold Because...
Markets at fresh highs on buying in HDFC Bank, RIL
Markets at fresh highs on buying in HDFC Bank, RIL

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

Nerves turn elixir for Olympic medal-chasing Nikhat

Nerves turn elixir for Olympic medal-chasing Nikhat

Australian Open: Prannoy, Sameer advance

Australian Open: Prannoy, Sameer advance

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances