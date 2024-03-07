News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Prague Masters chess: Praggnanandhaa secures draw; leads Indian contenders

Prague Masters chess: Praggnanandhaa secures draw; leads Indian contenders

Source: PTI
March 07, 2024 23:44 IST
R Praggnanandhaa

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Stev Bonhage/FIDE

R Praggnanandhaa tried hard but had to settle for a draw with David Navara of Czech Republic in the final round of Prague Masters chess tournament that concluded in Prague on Thursday.

Praggnanandhaa can take heart from the fact that he goes in to the candidates as the top rated Indian slated to be held in about four weeks from now in Toronto.

It took a mammoth effort from FIDE and various channels to resolve the visa issue for the candidates but as of now everything seems to be in order for one of the biggest events of the year.

 

With five draws happening between 10 players in the final round nothing actually changed. Abdusattarov had won the event with a round to spare clocking 6/8 and he inched up to 6.5 points for probably his career best performance.

Praggnanandhaa to his credit ended on a plus score clocking five points alongside Parham Maghsoodloo of Iran and surprise packet Ngyen Thai Dai Van of Czech Republic with all three of them tallying five points out of a possible nine.

Gukesh, Richard Rapport of Romania and David Navara, the local star ended on 4.5 points sharing the fifth spot followed by Bartel and Keymer having 3.5 points each. Vidit Gujrathi had to be content with a last place finish on three points.

With the three candidates here in fray from India, Praggnanandhaa seems to be best on form ahead of Gukesh and Gujrathi. But now that the dates for the challenger of the next world championship match is fixed it remains to be seen who has the best nerves.

Results final round (Indians unless stated): Parham Paghsoodloo (Iri, 5) drew with D Gukesh (4.5); Vincent Keymer (Ger, 3.5) drew with Vidit Gujrathi (3); Richard Rapport (Rou, 4.5) drew with Nodirbek Abdusattarov (Uzb, 6); R Praggnanandhaa (5) drew with David Navara (Cze, 4.5); Mateusz Bartel (Pol, 3.5) drew with Nguyen Thai Dai Van (Cze, 5). 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
