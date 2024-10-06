Polo: Indian Army defeat US Military in thriller

Photograph: ANI

The Indian Army arena polo team delivered a gritty performance, defeating the US Military in a thrilling test match, marking their first international engagement since 2019.

The Indian team, comprising Prithvi Singh, Yatinder Kumar, Mrityunjay Singh and RK Gautam, won 13-10 at the Lakeside Polo Club near Sacramento in the USA.

Photograph: ANI

Mrityunjay, despite sustaining an injury during the second chukker, continued to compete until the fourth chukker, before being substituted by Gautam.

Photograph: ANI

Arena polo, while quite similar to the outdoor version is played on 300 feet by 150 feet field, enclosed by a wall of four or more feet in height. The regular polo is played on a 10-acre field with just the boundary lines and no walls.

Photograph: ANI

A normal game of polo consists of four chukkas of seven-and-a-half minutes each. The arena game is played on a dirt surface with the ball bouncing on the uneven surface and off the arena wall.