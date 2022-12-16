News
Poland's Marciniak to officiate World Cup final

Poland's Marciniak to officiate World Cup final

December 16, 2022 19:02 IST
The 41-year-old Szymon Marciniak will be the first Pole to officiate in a FIFA World Cup final

IMAGE: The 41-year-old Szymon Marciniak will be the first Pole to officiate in a FIFA World Cup final. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images for Football Australia

Poland's Szymon Marciniak will referee Sunday's World Cup final between Argentina and France, the Polish FA said on Thursday.

 

The 41-year-old, who will be the first Pole to referee the final, officiated his first World Cup match in 2018 in Russia. He will be joined by assistants Pawel Sokolnicki and Tomasz Listkiewicz.

Qatari Abdulrahman Al Jassim was appointed to referee the third-place match between Croatia and Morocco at the Khalifa International Stadium on Saturday.

He will be assisted by compatriots Taleb Al Marri and Saoud Ahmed Almaqaleh.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
