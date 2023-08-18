PIX! U20 wrestlers accorded warm welcome

IMAGE: Gold medalist Mohit Kumar poses for the shutterbugs at the IGI airport in New Delhi on Friday. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI

It was a memorable day for Indian wrestling as Mohit Kumar was crowned the U20 world champion in the men’s 61kg freestyle wrestling category.

The young wrestler continued his all-win record this year as he added another medal to his trophy cabinet. Upon his return, Mohit was accorded a champions welcome at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Friday.

India have been enjoying a strong show at the Junior Wrestling World Championships. While Mohit and Priya Malik have secured gold medals so far, Sagar Jaglan has picked up silver. Meanwhile Jaideep, Deepak Chahal, Rajat Ruhal and Arju have secured bronze so far.

Take a look at the homecoming of the victorious wrestlers:

IMAGE: U20 World Wrestling Championship bronze medalist Deepak Chahal at the IGI airport in New Delhi. Chahal won bronze in 97kg weight category in the Championship held in Amman. Photographs: Amit Sharma/ANI

IMAGE: Silver medalist Sagar Jaglan at the IGI airport in New Delhi on Friday. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI