rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Sports » PIX: Tennis stars hang out with wild friends at Aus Open

PIX: Tennis stars hang out with wild friends at Aus Open

January 16, 2019 17:26 IST

Australia is known for it's rich wildlife, and on Wednesday, tennis stars, past and present, were introduced to some of Australia's friends from the wild.

Sloane Stephens, Kim Clijsters, Hyeon Chung among others were made acquainted with snakes and crocs of a varied variety, and kissed and cuddled Koala bears on Wednesday.

Check out the images provided by Tennis Australia. (All Photos: Fiona Hamilton/Tennis Australia via Getty Images)

Belgium's Elise Mertens kisses a koala

IMAGE: Belgium's Elise Mertens kisses a koala.

Kin Clijsters would like us to believe she is comfortable with that snake around her neck

IMAGE: Kin Clijsters would like us to believe she is comfortable with that snake around her neck.

Elise Mertens pats a snake

IMAGE: Elise Mertens plays with a snake and looks comfortable in it's company.

Sloane Stephens is left wide-eyed as she meets a goanna

IMAGE: Sloane Stephens is left wide-eyed as she meets a goanna, an Australian monitor lizard.

Sloane Stephens looks a little unsure as she goes on to pet a goanna

IMAGE: Sloane Stephens looks a little unsure as she goes on to pet a goanna.

South Korea's Hyeon Chung meets a kangaroo joey

IMAGE: South Korea's Hyeon Chung meets a kangaroo joey.

Hyeon Chung is all smiles with a snake coiled around his neck

IMAGE: Hyeon Chung is all smiles with a snake coiled around his neck.

USA's Bethanie Mattek-Sands takes a selfie with her mixed doubles partner Dutchman Demi Schuurs and a koala

IMAGE: USA's Bethanie Mattek-Sands takes a selfie with her mixed doubles partner Dutchman Demi Schuurs and a koala.

Canada's Milos Raonic and Camille Ringoir pat a Koala

IMAGE: Canada's Milos Raonic and Camille Ringoir pat a Koala.

Former player Michael Chang and his children meet a crocodile 

IMAGE: Former player Michael Chang and his children meet a crocodile.
Rediff Sports Desk
Tags: IMAGE, Sloane Stephens, Hyeon Chung, Elise Mertens, Tennis Australia
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use