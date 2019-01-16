Big seeds Anderson, Bertens knocked out; Stephens, Barty roll on

January 16, 2019 11:22 IST

IMAGES from the Australian Open matches played at Melbourne Park on Wednesday

Australian Open fifth seed Kevin Anderson lost his second round match to Frances Tiafoe 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 in a major upset on the third day of the Grand Slam on Wednesday.

The Wimbledon finalist took a medical time-out mid-way through the four-set match.

American Tiafoe will play Italy's Andreas Seppi in the third round.

Australia's Barty shines brightly as compatriots stumble

Australia's top-ranked player Ashleigh Barty beat Wang Yafan 6-2, 6-3 in a straight-forward affair on Wednesday, propelling the home country's leading prospect into the third round.

The 15th-seeded Barty is the highest ranked local player -- either man or woman -- in the tournament and is known for her court craft and is an accomplished doubles player, while she has also played elite-level cricket.

"I felt like today was pretty clean, except for a couple of games where I got passive," Barty told reporters.

The 22-year-old will play Greece's Maria Sakkari in the third round.

She is one of a rapidly depleting list of local players at the tournament where Australians have had limited success despite boasting several Grand Slam singles champions like Samantha Stosur, Lleyton Hewitt and Pat Rafter since the 1990s.

No Australian man or woman has won the singles title at their home Grand Slam since the 1970s. The last women's finalist was Wendy Turnbull in 1980, while Hewitt lost the 2005 final to Russia's Marat Safin.

An injury-hampered Nick Kyrgios crashed out of the Australian Open first round on Tuesday in straight sets, leaving further doubts as to whether the 23-year-old can realise his potential.

Australia's top-ranked male prospect, Alex de Minaur, is scheduled to play his second round match against Switzerland's Henri Laaksonen later on Wednesday.

Stephens advances; 9th seed Bertens out

Former US Open champion Sloane Stephens powered into the Australian Open third round Wednesday.

The American fifth seed swatted aside former doubles partner Timea Babos 6-3, 6-1 on Rod Laver Arena to keep her on a collision course to meet world number two Angelique Kerber in the quarter-finals.

"Her serve is ridiculously good. I had to hang in there and be patient and I thought I did that well today," said Stephens, who next plays 31st seed Petra Martic.

Dutchwoman ninth-seed Kiki Bertens, who raced through the rankings last year after winning three titles, failed to live up to expectations, crashing in three sets to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who made the Melbourne quarters in 2017.

"I was maybe more a little lucky in the end, but she's a great tough opponent, she's top 10. That's a super great win for me," said the Russian.

Others safely into round three were 19th seeded Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia and Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus, who upset Estonian 20th seed Anett Kontaveit.