PIX: Lewandowski 'tricks' Barcelona to victory; Inter Milan, Roma win

Barcelona down Celta Vigo

IMAGE: Robert Lewandowski scores Barcelona's second goal against Celta Vigo at Estadio de Balaidos, Vigo, on Sunday. Photograph: Miguel Vidal/Reuters

Robert Lewandowski struck a hat-trick and Lamine Yamal was also on target as Barcelona earned a 4-2 win at Celta Vigo on Sunday, closing to within three points of LaLiga leaders Real Madrid.



After Real were held to a draw by Rayo Vallecano earlier in the day, Barcelona closed the gap on their rivals, moving up to 28 points and pulling two clear of third-placed Villarreal.



Celta remain 13th on 13 points, five adrift of the European places.



"After his injury, I've seen a different Lewandowski, a positive one," Barcelona coach Hansi Flick told reporters.



"He came back ahead of schedule. It's great that he's scored three goals to boost his confidence. Last season he was very important for us."



Lewandowski opened the scoring from the penalty spot after 10 minutes, following a handball on the edge of the box by Marcos Alonso.



Celta responded immediately as Sergio Carreira scored in the following minute, but Barcelona regained the lead in the 37th minute when Lewandowski met a perfect cross by Marcus Rashford to guide the ball past goalkeeper Andrei Radu.

IMAGE: Robert Lewandowski scores Barcelona's first goal from the penalty spot. Photograph: Miguel Vidal/Reuters

The hosts once again drew level when Borja Iglesias unleashed a stunning strike that went in off the crossbar in the 43rd minute, only for Yamal to chip in just before halftime to restore the visitors' advantage.



Barcelona took firm control after the break and sealed the win in the 73rd minute when the Polish striker completed his hat-trick by flicking home from a Rashford corner.



The result marks a timely boost for Barca ahead of the international break, although they finished the match with 10 men after Frenkie de Jong was sent off in stoppage time for a second yellow card.



"(De Jong) had a great game, he controlled the match. He's playing at an incredible level. It's not good that he'll miss the next game, we'll have to deal with it," Flick said.



"It's always better to go into an international break with a win. I hope everyone comes back healthy."



Inter rise to Serie A summit





IMAGE: Inter Milan's Ange-Yoan Bonny celebrates scoring their second goal with Lautaro Martinez. Photograph: Alessandro Garofalo/Reuters

Inter Milan moved to the top of Serie A with a 2-0 home win over Lazio on Sunday, sealed by goals from Lautaro Martinez early in the first half and Ange-Yoan Bonny after the interval.



The result lifted Inter to the summit, level on 24 points with second-placed AS Roma, who secured a 2-0 home victory over Udinese earlier on Sunday.



Behind them are AC Milan and Napoli, both with 22 points while Bologna are fifth with 21.



It took three minutes for Martinez to give Inter the lead, receiving the ball inside the box, the captain angled it with the outside of his foot into the far corner.

IMAGE: Ange-Yoan Bonny scores Inter Milan's second goal. Photograph: Alessandro Garofalo/Reuters

Inter doubled their lead and sent the home crowd into a frenzy in the 62nd minute. Federico Dimarco’s low ball across the face of goal found Bonny free at the back post, leaving him with a simple tap-in.



It could have been three when Piotr Zielinski found the net shortly after, but his effort was ruled out for a Dimarco handball in the build-up.



Lazio pushed to get back in the contest, with Mario Gila directing a header onto the underside of the bar, but Inter keeper Yann Sommer reacted quickly to gather the ball before it crossed the line.



Roma down Udinese





IMAGE: Lorenzo Pellegrini celebrates scoring AS Roma's first goal against Udinese. Photograph: Matteo Ciambelli/Reuters

AS Roma went top of Serie A with a 2-0 home win over Udinese on Sunday, thanks to goals from Lorenzo Pellegrini and Zeki Celik.



After a mostly even contest, Roma gained the advantage three minutes before the break when Udinese’s Hassane Kamara handled the ball inside the box, allowing Pellegrini to convert from the spot.



Celik doubled the hosts' lead in the 61st minute. Having first played Gianluca Mancini into space inside the box, Celik received the return pass and finished calmly.

Udinese pushed to find a way back into the match, with Vakoun Bayo rising to meet a cross with a firm header that forced Roma goalkeeper Mile Svilar to stretch and tip it away with his fingertips.



Just before fulltime, Arthur Atta went close to reducing the deficit, but his strike rattled the woodwork and bounced out.