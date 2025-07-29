PIX: England Lionesses return home to heroes' welcome

'Not only are they bringing it home for England again, but they're inspiring the next generation of champions too.'

IMAGE: England's Leah Williamson holds the trophy next to Michelle Agyemang as they arrive at London Southend Airport on Monday, after winning the UEFA Women's Euro 2025. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Action Images via Reuters

The England women's soccer team have returned home on Monday to a heroes' welcome following their Euro 2025 triumph, with government ministers hosting a reception to mark a victory hailed as an inspiration for young people across the nation.

Striker Chloe Kelly fired in the decisive spot-kick as England beat Spain 3-1 in a penalty shootout in Basel on Sunday to win the European Championship, successfully defending the title they won on home soil three years ago.

The team landed at London's Southend Airport on Monday afternoon aboard a plane featuring the England badge, a red Nike logo, and the word 'Home' on its side, a reference to the iconic soccer anthem 'Three Lions' which contains the lyric 'it's coming home.'

"Our Lionesses are absolute champions and they proved that again last night," said Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, who will host the reception at Downing Street.

"Not only are they bringing it home for England again, but they're inspiring the next generation of champions too."

Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who will not attend the reception as he is in Scotland to meet U.S. President Donald Trump, called the team's victory an inspiration for the country's youth.

Sports Minister Stephanie Peacock, who will be at the Downing Street reception, said England's win "builds brilliantly on the momentum we're creating in women's sport".

The team, which returned from Switzerland, will be welcomed at Starmer's official residence in London this evening, joined by ministers and Football Association (FA) representatives.

IMAGE: England fans wait to greet the victiorious team. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Action Images via Reuters

Despite the FA's request for fans to stay away from the airport due to limited space, hundreds - particularly young supporters - turned up anyway, lining the streets and waving England flags.

Some of the fans held signs reading 'Heroes' and 'Well done girls', cheering loudly as the players emerged from the airport terminal.

A homecoming event will take place in central London on Tuesday, featuring live music and big screens showing tournament highlights.

In a video shared on social media on Monday morning, players were seen arriving at their post-match party, celebrating with a glass of wine as cheers erupted around them.

"I am so proud of this team. So grateful to wear this badge. So proud to be English," Kelly said.

England captain Leah Williamson said she was in total disbelief - yet deep down, she always knew they would bring the trophy home.

"Playing for this England team is unbelievable," Williamson said. "You cannot put us down."