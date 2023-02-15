PIX: Bayern's Coman haunts PSG again; Milan down Spurs

IMAGE: Kingsley Coman refused to celebrate after scoring the goal for Bayern Munich against PSG during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match at Parc des Princes in Paris, on Tuesday. Photograph: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Kingsley Coman came back to haunt Paris St Germain again as he earned Bayern Munich a 1-0 win at the Parc des Princes in their Champions League last-16 first leg in Paris on Tuesday.



Born in Paris and raised at PSG, Coman scored the only goal when Bayern beat the French side in the 2020 Champions League final and he was again the sole scorer as the German champions put one foot into the quarter-finals.

PSG, who have now lost five games in all competitions in 2023, held firm in the opening half but were eventually subdued and failed to fight back despite finishing the game with Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi all on the pitch.



Christophe Galtier's side now face the prospect of a second elimination in a row in the last 16 on March 8 in Munich, although Mbappe's high-octane display as a second-half substitute will have given them hope.



"We played really well in the first 25 minutes and the best team on the night won. It's an important victory but there's a second leg coming," Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann said.



"We were dominant and aggressive in the beginning. Then they started to find some depth when Mbappe came on."



"We had a tough hour against a team who enjoyed possession and pressed high," said Galtier. "Conceding that goal before Kylian came on was a pity but they deserved to score."

IMAGE: Kylian Mbappe tries to takes a shot at goal as he is tackled by three Bayern players. Photograph: Clive Rose/Getty Images

The stadium came to the boil when Mbappe replaced Carlos Soler, raising hopes that the France forward would bail out PSG on his comeback from a two-week injury layoff.



Before that, Eric Choupo-Moting had come close to doubling the tally for Bayern on two occasions, before Gianluigi Donnarumma fully stretched to parry Benjamin Pavard's header in the 64th.



Mbappe had little to offer until the 74th, when he was denied from close range by Yann Sommer and had a goal ruled out for offside.



He found the back of the net again seven minutes from time but again was denied the equaliser for an offside position.



With Mbappe initially on the bench but Messi and Marco Verratti back in the starting line-up following injuries, the 16-year-old Warren Zaire-Emery, on the right wing of a 4-4-2 designed to strengthen the midfield, became the youngest player to start a Champions League knockout game.



PSG took the first punches but threatened on the break in an intense, yet uneventful, first half, and simply waited for some Neymar or Messi magic.



Bayern were far from impressive either, with their only clear chance coming in the 43rd minute when Joshua Kimmich's 20-metre attempt was blocked by Donnarumma.



Bayern scored eight minutes into the second half when Coman latched on to a cross from Alphonso Davies, giving the visitors a deserved advantage.



They held on, despite losing Pavard to a red card in stoppage time, to hand PSG their first defeat in the competition this season.



Diaz gives Milan slender advantage against Tottenham





IMAGE: Brahim Diaz celebrates scoring the winning goal for AC Milan against Tottenham Hotspur at Giuseppe Meazza Stadium in Milan. Photograph: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

AC Milan took a step towards their first Champions League quarter-final appearance for 11 years as Brahim Diaz's goal gave the Italians a 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in their last-16 first leg at the San Siro on Tuesday.



The Spaniard headed in a rebound in the seventh minute after a superb double save by Tottenham's second-choice keeper Fraser Forster and the seven-time winners kept the Londoners at bay.



Spurs, weakened by injuries and suspensions, responded positively in the first half to dominate possession but were unable to seriously worry the hosts.



Milan should have increased their advantage after the break with substitute Charles De Ketelaere and defender Malick Thiaw wasting glorious headed chances.



Tottenham sent on Brazil forward Richarlison for the last 20 minutes and, while they were unable to avoid a first-ever defeat by Milan, they will head home still hopeful of turning the tie around and reaching the last eight.



"It wasn't hard to prepare this game tactically, with all the duels, but I am very happy with how my players performed," Milan coach Stefano Pioli said.



"We could have scored a second goal -- we had some clear chances. I am happy with the performance but it's only the first leg and the next game will be surely more difficult."



Milan's record against Premier League clubs has been lamentable in recent years with only one win in 17 ahead of their clash with Antonio Conte's Spurs side.

But faced with inconsistent opponents who were without the suspended Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and injured Rodrigo Bentancur in midfield and sidelined goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, Milan deservedly ended that run with a tenacious display.



The San Siro crowd did not have to wait long to have something to cheer as Theo Hernandez got the better of Cristian Romero before powering a shot at Forster who saved well.



Diaz's rebound effort was also brilliantly saved but he reacted quickly to bundle in a header.



With 22-year-old Oliver Skipp and Pape Sarr, 20, in central midfield, Tottenham did gain a foothold and Son Heung-min's free kick was met with a glancing header by Eric Dier but it went straight at Milan keeper Ciprian Tatarusanu.



Tatarusanu then saved well from Son with Harry Kane hitting the rebound against the crossbar, although a goal would have been disallowed anyway for offside.



Spurs huffed and puffed after the break without much reward and were fortunate that Milan did not give themselves a bigger cushion for the second leg in March.



In the space of a couple of minutes De Ketelaere headed wide after Olivier Giroud nodded the ball back across goal and then Tottenham got another let-off as Thiaw also missed the target with an equally inviting chance.



Dier, who will be suspended for the second leg after picking up a booking, should have done better with a chance at the other end but Spurs could have few complaints about the final score.



"I expect another tough match in the return leg. We should have done better for their goal, then it was a battle in front of a difficult atmosphere," Conte said.



"Let's not forget, Milan won the league last year -- we didn't."