News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » PIX: Real Madrid maul Al Hilal to win fifth Club World Cup

PIX: Real Madrid maul Al Hilal to win fifth Club World Cup

February 12, 2023 10:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Real Madrid's players celebrate winning the FIFA Club World Cup after beating Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal in the final, in Rabat, Morocco, on Saturday. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Real Madrid won the Club World Cup for a record extending fifth time after beating Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal 5-3 in the final on Saturday, with doubles from Federico Valverde and Vinicius Jr and a goal by Karim Benzema.

 

It was a largely one-sided contest at the Prince Moulay Abdallah stadium, with Real never looking likely to cede control despite allowing their opponents to score three times, with Luciano Vietto also netting twice.

The Moroccan fans who created a noisy atmosphere enjoyed a flurry of goals that started early, with the European Champions opening the scoring in the 13th minute.

IMAGE: Vinicius Junior celebrates after scoring Real Madrid's first goal. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Valverde linked up with Benzema, who put the ball on a plate for Vinicius ghosting in behind the defence to slot in from close range.

Valverde extended Real's lead five minutes later on the rebound but Al Hilal hit back with a goal from Moussa Marega on the counter-attack.

Real controlled the tempo and had almost 70% possession, but they were exposed several times in defence, with Marega and Vietto creating trouble one-on-one against Antonio Rudiger and Eduardo Camavinga, who was once again playing as an improvised left back.

IMAGE: Karim Benzema scores the third goal for Real Madrid. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Vinicius took centre stage after the break, with the Brazilian showing off his skills against the beleaguered Al Hilal defence, with the crowd on their feet every time the jet-heeled Brazilian ran down the left channel.

He set up Benzema for Real's third with a brilliant cross with the outside of his boot in the 54th minute, before Valverde extended their lead from close-range.

Vietto reduced the deficit for Al Hilal from another counter five minutes later but any hopes of a comeback were swiftly dashed as Vinicius added another for Real in the 69th with a tidy finish after playing the ball through a defender's legs.

Vietto scored his second of the night 10 minutes later to round off a high-scoring encounter that delighted the Moroccan fans.

IMAGE: Vinicius Junior scores Real Madrid's fifth goal. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Having also won three Intercontinental Cup trophies, a predecessor to the Club World Cup that pitched the European and South American champions against each other, Real have a combined total of eight global titles.

The next most successful sides are AC Milan and Bayern Munich with four titles each in the two competitions.

"We are very happy. For the eighth time Real Madrid is World Champion," manager Carlo Ancelotti told Telecinco.

"We made a good game, with a lot of quality up front. Vinicius, Benzema, Valverde... they have done very well. They showed skills and quality. It was great."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Footballer remains missing after Turkey earthquake
Footballer remains missing after Turkey earthquake
Messi Jersey Gifts For Modi, Jaishankar
Messi Jersey Gifts For Modi, Jaishankar
City accused of breaching more than 100 financial rules
City accused of breaching more than 100 financial rules
US jets strike again, shoot down object over Canada
US jets strike again, shoot down object over Canada
Indian man missing in Turkey quake found dead
Indian man missing in Turkey quake found dead
EPL PIX: Arsenal, Chelsea held: Leicester rout Spurs
EPL PIX: Arsenal, Chelsea held: Leicester rout Spurs
Constitution remarkable homegrown product: CJI
Constitution remarkable homegrown product: CJI

AUSTRALIA TOUR INDIA 2023

AUSTRALIA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr again faces racist abuse

Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr again faces racist abuse

Ronaldo scores four goals to pass 500 in club career

Ronaldo scores four goals to pass 500 in club career

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances