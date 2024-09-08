News
Australia's Purcell-Thompson win US Open men's doubles

Australia's Purcell-Thompson win US Open men's doubles

September 08, 2024 00:09 IST
Australia's Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson celebrate victory over Germany's Kevin Krawietz and Tim Putz in the US Open men's doubles final at Flushing Meadows, New York, Saturday.

IMAGE: Australia's Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson celebrate victory over Germany's Kevin Krawietz and Tim Putz in the US Open men's doubles final at Flushing Meadows, New York, Saturday. Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

Australian duo Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson made amends for their Wimbledon final heartbreak by lifting the men's doubles title at the US Open with a 6-4, 7-6(4) victory over German pair Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz on Saturday.

 

The seventh-seeded Australians, who failed to convert three match points during the Wimbledon doubles final in July, needed three championship points to get the job done in New York after a the Germans mounted a brief fightback in the second set.

With the win, Purcell and Thompson became the first all-Australian team to win a US Open men's doubles title since Todd Woodbridge and Mark Woodforde in 1996.

IMAGE: Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson became the first all-Australian team to win a US Open men's doubles title since Todd Woodbridge and Mark Woodforde in 1996. Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

IMAGE: Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson became the first all-Australian team to win a US Open men's doubles title since Todd Woodbridge and Mark Woodforde in 1996. Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

Purcell and Thompson struck first when they broke for a 3-2 lead and then enjoyed a pair of holds at love before serving out the opening set when they came back from 15-40 down.

In the second set, the Aussies again broke for a 3-2 edge but failed to convert two championship points when the German 10th seeds were serving in the ninth game and were then broken at love in the next game.

Germany's Kevin Krawietz and Tim Putz pose with the runners-up trophy.

IMAGE: Germany's Kevin Krawietz and Tim Putz pose with the runners-up trophy. Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

But Purcell and Thompson were not in a mood to let history repeat itself and pushed the frame to a tiebreak where they came back from 3-1 down before finally closing it out on their third championship point.

The win marked the second Grand Slam doubles title for Purcell, who triumphed in the 2022 Wimbledon final alongside compatriot Matthew Ebden, and first for Thompson.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
