Rediff.com  » Sports » PIX: Lehecka stuns Auger-Aliassime; Korda outlasts Hurkacz

PIX: Lehecka stuns Auger-Aliassime; Korda outlasts Hurkacz

Last updated on: January 22, 2023 14:13 IST
Images from the men's singles fourth round matches at the Australian Open, on Sunday.

The Czech Republic's Jiri Lehecka celebrates winning his fourth round match against Canada's Felix Auger Aliassime at the Australian Open on Sunday.

IMAGE: The Czech Republic's Jiri Lehecka celebrates winning his fourth round match against Canada's Felix Auger Aliassime at the Australian Open on Sunday. Photograph: Loren Elliott/Reuters

Unseeded Czech Jiri Lehecka toppled sixth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(2), 7-6(3) to reach the quarter-finals of the Australian Open on Sunday, as the exit of yet another big name left the Grand Slam thin on star power for its second week.

Auger-Aliassime, 22, broke in the third game on the way to taking the opening set in 35 minutes but a huge momentum shift saw unseeded Lehecka take control.

 

After winning the second set to level the match, a delicate volley at the net helped Lehecka hold serve and set up a third-set tiebreak where he pounced on 2022 quarter-finalist Auger-Aliassime's errors to move ahead..

With a first Grand Slam quarter-final, and a first win over a top-10 player, in sight, the 21-year-old Lehecka went up another gear in the fourth set tie-break to go up 6-3 before sending Auger-Aliassime out with a superb passing shot.

Korda outlasts Hurkacz to reach first Grand Slam quarter-final

Sebastian Korda of the United States celebrates victory over Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in the fourth round of the Australian Open, at Melbourne Park, on Sunday.

IMAGE: Sebastian Korda of the United States celebrates victory over Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in the fourth round of the Australian Open, at Melbourne Park, on Sunday. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

American Sebastian Korda reached the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time on Sunday after defeating Poland's Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 1-6, 7-6(10-7) at the Australian Open.

Korda, who dumped 2021 and 2022 runner-up Daniil Medvedev out in the third round, got off to a shaky start on Rod Laver Arena against 2021 Wimbledon semi-finalist Hurkacz but the 29th seed bounced back to take the second and third sets.

Hurkacz, seeded 10th, grabbed the fourth set and earned two break-points at 5-5 in the fifth but Korda kept his calm to escape the trouble before they headed into a tie-breaker.

Korda raced to a 7-3 lead in the tie-breaker after winning six consecutive points but Hurkacz came fighting back to level it at 7-7.

Korda did not panic and closed out the victory with a backhand winner after nearly three and a half hours on court.

Hubert Hurkacz in action during his fourth round match against Sebastian Korda.

IMAGE: Hubert Hurkacz in action during his fourth round match against Sebastian Korda. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

"It feels awesome. I was not feeling too much energy towards the fourth and fifth sets but you guys (the crowd) picked up me," Korda said in his on-court interview.

"I tried to stay as calm as I possibly could ... it was difficult but I am very happy with the way I kind of just stayed down and kept going through. The outcome was great."

The 22-year-old, who will face Karen Khachanov in the quarter-finals after the Russian knocked out Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka in straight sets, said he became superstitious in the tie-breaker.

"I got a little superstitious with the towel. The towel got me through it," he laughed. "Every time I went to the towel I won the point, so I just kept going to it - my new friend."

Korda is just the third American to reach the quarter-finals at the Australian Open since Andy Roddick last accomplished the feat in 2010. Tennys Sandgren (twice) and Frances Tiafoe have also reached the last eight since.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
