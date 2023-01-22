PIX: Lehecka stuns Auger-Aliassime; Korda outlasts Hurkacz

Images from the men's singles fourth round matches at the Australian Open, on Sunday.

IMAGE: The Czech Republic's Jiri Lehecka celebrates winning his fourth round match against Canada's Felix Auger Aliassime at the Australian Open on Sunday. Photograph: Loren Elliott/Reuters

Unseeded Czech Jiri Lehecka toppled sixth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(2), 7-6(3) to reach the quarter-finals of the Australian Open on Sunday, as the exit of yet another big name left the Grand Slam thin on star power for its second week.

Auger-Aliassime, 22, broke in the third game on the way to taking the opening set in 35 minutes but a huge momentum shift saw unseeded Lehecka take control.

After winning the second set to level the match, a delicate volley at the net helped Lehecka hold serve and set up a third-set tiebreak where he pounced on 2022 quarter-finalist Auger-Aliassime's errors to move ahead..

With a first Grand Slam quarter-final, and a first win over a top-10 player, in sight, the 21-year-old Lehecka went up another gear in the fourth set tie-break to go up 6-3 before sending Auger-Aliassime out with a superb passing shot.

Korda outlasts Hurkacz to reach first Grand Slam quarter-final

IMAGE: Sebastian Korda of the United States celebrates victory over Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in the fourth round of the Australian Open, at Melbourne Park, on Sunday. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

American Sebastian Korda reached the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time on Sunday after defeating Poland's Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 1-6, 7-6(10-7) at the Australian Open.

Korda, who dumped 2021 and 2022 runner-up Daniil Medvedev out in the third round, got off to a shaky start on Rod Laver Arena against 2021 Wimbledon semi-finalist Hurkacz but the 29th seed bounced back to take the second and third sets.

Hurkacz, seeded 10th, grabbed the fourth set and earned two break-points at 5-5 in the fifth but Korda kept his calm to escape the trouble before they headed into a tie-breaker.

Korda raced to a 7-3 lead in the tie-breaker after winning six consecutive points but Hurkacz came fighting back to level it at 7-7.

Korda did not panic and closed out the victory with a backhand winner after nearly three and a half hours on court.

IMAGE: Hubert Hurkacz in action during his fourth round match against Sebastian Korda. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

"It feels awesome. I was not feeling too much energy towards the fourth and fifth sets but you guys (the crowd) picked up me," Korda said in his on-court interview.

"I tried to stay as calm as I possibly could ... it was difficult but I am very happy with the way I kind of just stayed down and kept going through. The outcome was great."

The 22-year-old, who will face Karen Khachanov in the quarter-finals after the Russian knocked out Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka in straight sets, said he became superstitious in the tie-breaker.

"I got a little superstitious with the towel. The towel got me through it," he laughed. "Every time I went to the towel I won the point, so I just kept going to it - my new friend."

Korda is just the third American to reach the quarter-finals at the Australian Open since Andy Roddick last accomplished the feat in 2010. Tennys Sandgren (twice) and Frances Tiafoe have also reached the last eight since.