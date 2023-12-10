News
Rediff.com  » Sports » PIX: Atletico hold on to edge bottom side Almeria

PIX: Atletico hold on to edge bottom side Almeria

December 10, 2023 20:59 IST
IMAGE: Atletico Madrid's Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring their first goal with Angel Correa and Cesar Azpilicueta. Photograph: Susana Vera/Reuters

Atletico Madrid beat Almeria 2-1 on Sunday with first half goals from Alvaro Morata and Angel Correa, extending the bottom side's winless streak in LaLiga to 16 games.

The victory moved Atletico to third, level with Barcelona on 34 points and five points behind league leaders Real Madrid.

 

Antoine Griezmann had a goal ruled out for offside by VAR but he helped his side take the lead in the 17th minute when he won the ball high up the pitch before he found Morata, who dribbled into the box and rounded the goalkeeper to score.

IMAGE: Atletico Madrid's Memphis Depay in action. Photograph: Susana Vera/Reuters

Correa doubled the lead five minutes later when Marcos Llorente provided the cross from out wide for the Argentine forward to tap in from close range, another goal-scoring move that was orchestrated by Griezmann.

Almeria halved the deficit through Leo Baptistao who scored just after the hour-mark when the Brazilian forward pounced on a loose ball after Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak made a save.

IMAGE: Atletico Madrid's Rodrigo de Paul in action with Almeria's Adri Embarba. Photograph: Susana Vera/Reuters

Almeria, the only LaLiga side yet to win a game this season, had their chances in the second half to steal a point, but Oblak stood firm to deny the visitors as Diego Simeone's side returned to winning ways after losing to Barcelona last weekend

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
