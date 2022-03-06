PICS: Real Madrid recover to thrash Sociedad

IMAGE: Luka Modric celebrates scoring Real Madrid's second goal with David Alaba during the La Liga match against Real Sociedad, at Santiago Bernabeu, in Madrid, on Saturday. Photograph: Juan Medina/Reuters

Real Madrid fought back to earn a 4-1 home win against Real Sociedad that extended their lead at the top of LaLiga to eight points ahead of second-placed Sevilla on Saturday.

Real dominated the game but they fell behind after 10 minutes to a penalty converted by Mikel Oyarzabal after Dani Carvajal tripped David Silva.

Teenager Eduardo Camavinga came to the rescue five minutes before halftime, rifling home the equaliser from 25 metres with an unstoppable left-footer that went in off the post.

Roared on at a nearly sold-out Santiago Bernabeu, Luka Modric then put the hosts ahead with another long-range shot that flew into the top corner of Alex Remiro's goal.

Karim Benzema, who had two goals chalked off by the video assistant referee for offside, finally scored in the 76th minute with a penalty after VAR spotted a foul on Vinicius Jr.

Substitute Marco Asensio wrapped up the win with a close-range strike three minutes later.

Ahead of Wednesday’s last-16 Champions League second-leg clash at home to Paris St-Germain, which Real Madrid trail 1-0, Los Blancos left their recent questionable performances behind them to put on a show against sixth-placed Real Sociedad.

IMAGE: Marco Asensio celebrates scoring Real Madrid's fourth goal with teammates. Photograph: Juan Medina/Reuters

The Basque side, who were top in the first-quarter of the season before being leapfrogged by Real Madrid, have 44 points from 27 games and are still in contention for a top four spot.

The LaLiga leaders took advantage of Sevilla’s disappointing 0-0 draw at lowly Alaves on Friday and have moved to 63 points against the 55 of their closest contender.

"This is the intensity that we need to have on Wednesday," coach Carlo Ancelotti told a news conference.

"We can replicate today's game against PSG. It's a performance that inspires and give us a lot of energy and confidence to fight back from the 1-0 loss that we suffered in the first leg at Paris."

Brazilian midfielder Casemiro, who will miss the PSG game due to suspension, thinks home advantage will be the key to reaching the quarter-finals.

"Today we showed that we can fight back and win against a great opponent. We will need to do it again on Wednesday and with fans on our side in our stadium everything is possible," he told reporters.

Mueller own goal helps Leverkusen claim hold Bayern

IMAGE: Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller scores an own goal against Bayer Leverkusen during the Bundesliga match at Allianz Arena, Munich, on Saturday. Photograph: Andreas Gebert/Reuters

Bayern Munich's Thomas Mueller had a hapless return to action when he scored a costly own goal as the Bundesliga leaders were held 1-1 at home by third-placed Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Bayern are still well in charge of the title race with 59 points after 25 matches although the result will give a glimmer of hope to chasing Borussia Dortmund, who are second on 50 points but have a game in hand after their match at Mainz 05 was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak among the home team.

Leverkusen stayed third on 45.

Bayern took an 18th-minute lead when defender Niklas Sule pounced on a loose ball to score after two botched clearances following a dangerous corner from Joshua Kimmich.

Leverkusen, who had won five of their previous six league matches heading into the game and boasted the second best league form in 2022, levelled in the 36th with a fortuitous goal.

Mueller, who had missed last week's 1-0 win at Eintracht Frankfurt due to a positive COVID-19 test, flummoxed his own goalkeeper Sven Ulreich as he turned a free kick from Kerem Demirbay into his own net.

Bayern had been dominant before conceding but Leverkusen ended the first half on top and Amine Adli and Charles Aranguiz missed two good chances to put the visitors ahead.

Bayern substitute Marcel Sabitzer, who replaced Mueller jut past the hour, spurned a one-on-one with goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky in the second period, while striker Robert Lewandowski also missed a chance to win the game for the Bavarians late on.

It was the first time Bayern had drawn a match in the league since the opening day of the season in August when they were held 1-1 at Borussia Moenchengladbach and was also their first draw in the league at home.

Also on Saturday, second-bottom VfB Stuttgart breathed life into their bid for survival with a stirring comeback from two goals down to earn a 3-2 victory at home to Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Gladbach raced into a two-goal lead with goals from Alassane Plea and Marcus Thuram in the first half although the hosts quickly replied through captain Wataru Endo. Chris Fuhrich equalised early in the second half while Sasa Kalajdzic completed the comeback in the 83rd minute.

The win took Stuttgart to 22 points, three from escaping the relegation zone.

Elsewhere, an intriguing scrap to take control of the race for a Champions League place ended with honours even as RB Leipzig in fourth were held 1-1 at home by fifth-placed Freiburg, leaving both sides locked on 41 points.

Wolfsburg continued their march away from danger with a 1-0 win at home to seventh-placed Union Berlin, recording a third win in five games to reach 31 points in 12th place.

Eintracht Frankfurt, who are 10th, recorded the biggest win of the day by thrashing struggling Hertha Berlin 4-1 away, while mid-table VfL Bochum beat basement club Greuther Fuerth 2-1.