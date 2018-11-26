PHOTOS: Croatia's President is the country's biggest sports cheerleader

Last updated on: November 26, 2018 13:27 IST

Croatia's President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic stole hearts at the FIFA World Cup and the effervescent leader was again seen cheering as Marin Cilic sealed a second Davis Cup title for the Balkan nation by beating France's Lucas Pouille on Sunday.

Renowned for supporting her country at major sporting events, Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic was seen decked out in the red-and-white of the team's flag courtside.

After winning Grabar-Kitarovic, warmly hugged Cilic just as she had hugged play-maker Luka Mordic.

Croatia will enter the history books as winners of the last final played in the traditional format before the 118-year-old team competition gets a major revamp.

Grabar-Kitarovic was cheering on - just as she was during the soccer World Cup final. Take a look...

IMAGE: President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic congratulates Marin Cilic after the Balkan nation won the Davis Cup. Photograph: Pascal Rossignol/Reuters

IMAGE: Team Croatia celebrate alongside the trophy with Croatia President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic. Photograph: Pascal Rossignol/Reuters