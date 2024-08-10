Sha'Carri Wins Her First Gold At Last!

For five years now, ever since the then 19 year old ran the 100 metres US collegiate race in 10.75 seconds and become one of the 10 fastest women in history, Sha'Carri Richardson has been the biggest name in the women's sprints.

She missed her chance to show her mettle at the Tokyo Olympics when after finishing first at the 2021 US trials she tested positive for smoking cannabis. Her result (10.86 seconds in the 100m) at the US trials was deemed invalid and Sha'Carri was ruled out of the 2020 Games.

Last year, Sha'Carri highlighted she was the runner to beat in Paris when she won the 100m at the World Championships in Budapest defeating Shericka Jackson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, racing in a world record time of 10.65 seconds.

She arrived in Paris after winning the women's 100m final at the 2024 US trials. But Julien Alfred surprised her in the 2024 100m final in Paris; the almost shy sprinter from St Lucia (yes, Darren Sammy country) beat the flashy, showy, Sha-Carri to second place.

After dropping out of the 200m race in Paris, the 4x100m final was Sha'Carri's final chance to win gold at the 2024 Olympics.

Powered by awesome running from her team members Olympic 200m Gold medalist Gabby Thomas, 100m Bronze medalist Melissa Jefferson and Twanisha Terry, Sha'Carri ran a super fast final leg to ensure that the US won its first Olympic gold medal in the 4x100 relay since 2016.

On the podium, Sha'Carri, who is all unsmiling business when she runs, wiped away tears, clearly overwhelmed by winning her first Olympic gold medal.

As Larry Synder, Jesse Owens' coach, once told his soon-to-be famous student, 'Your records will be taken away by another runner someday. No one can take away your gold medal.'

IMAGE: Sha'Carri Richardson in action in the anchor leg of the race. Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

IMAGE: Sha'Carri crosses the line to win gold ahead of Daryll Neita of Britain, here and below. Photograph: Pawel Kopczynski/Reuters

Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

IMAGE: Sha'Carri celebrates after crossing the finish line and winning gold for the US, here, below and below. Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

IMAGE: Sha'Carri in tears on the podium, here and below. Photograph: Alina Smutko/Reuters

Photograph: Alina Smutko/Reuters

IMAGE: Gold medallists Sha'Carri Richardson, Gabrielle Thomas, Twanisha Terry and Melissa Jefferson celebrate on the podium. Photograph: Alina Smutko/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com