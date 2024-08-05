News
Olympics: Biles slips, Italy's D'Amato takes balance beam gold

Olympics: Biles slips, Italy's D'Amato takes balance beam gold

August 05, 2024 18:14 IST
Italy's Alice D'Amato in action during the women's Balance Beam Final at Bercy Arena, Paris, France, on Monday

IMAGE: Italy's Alice D'Amato in action during the women's Balance Beam Final at Bercy Arena, Paris, France, on Monday. Photograph: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters

Italian gymnast Alice D'Amato emerged as the surprise champion on the balance beam at the Paris Olympics on Monday after favourite Simone Biles surprisingly fell off the 10cm wide apparatus during the final to finish out of the medals.

With a clean routine devoid of any major errors, D'Amato earned 14.366 points, enough to win her gold.

 

Zhou Yaqin of China made a solid start her routine but she had to bend over and grab the beam with both hands during her jump sequence to prevent herself from falling. Despite the error, she clinched silver with 14.100 points.

United States' Simone Biles in action during the Women's Balance Beam Final 

IMAGE: United States' Simone Biles in action during the Women's Balance Beam Final. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

D'Amato's compatriot Manila Esposito finished third, 0.1 of a point behind her Chinese rival.

Biles, the most decorated gymnast of all-time, was one of four finalists to fall off the apparatus on Monday.

The American, a two-time Olympic bronze medallist and a four-time world champion on the balance beam, finished a disappointing fifth with 13.100.

Biles has already claimed three gold medals at the Paris Olympics -- in the team event, the all-around and the vault. She will chase one final medal in the floor exercise later on Monday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

