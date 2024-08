IMAGE: From left: Kishore Jena, Tejinder Pal Toor, Annu Rani, Neeraj Chopra with Dr Klaus Bartonietz, second from right. Photograph: JSW Sports/X

The heart of India's track and field hopes for the Paris Olympics is captured in this single frame.

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra stands tall alongside his team-mates and Coach Dr Klaus Bartonietz.

Neeraj along with fellow javelin thrower Kishore Jena, women's javelin thrower Annu Rani and shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor form the backbone of India's throwing contingent.

As they train relentlessly, the nation watches with bated breath, eager to witness history unfold.