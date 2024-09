Paralympics: India's schedule on September 5, 2024

IMAGE: Shooter Mona Agarwal will be seen in action in the mixed 50m rifle prone SH1 qualification event at the Paralympics on Thursday. Photograph: ANI

India's schedule on Day 8 of the Paris Paralympics on Thursday: (All timings in IST)



SHOOTING:



Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1 Qualification - Sidhartha Basu and Mona Agarwal -- 1pm



ARCHERY:



Mixed Team Recurve Open (Pre Quarterfinals) - Pooja and Harvinder Singh vs Amanda Jennings and Taymon Kenton-Smith (Australia) -- 1.50pm



JUDO:



Women's 48kg quarter-finals - Kokila vs Akmaral Nauatbek (Kazakshtan) -- 1.30pm



Men's 60kg quarter-finals - Kapil Parmar vs Marcos Blanco (Veninzuela)-- 1.30pm



POWERLIFTING:



Men's up to 65kg final - Ashok -- 10:05pm



ATHLETICS:



Women's Women's 100m T12 semi-final : Simran -- 3.21pm



Men's Shotput F35 final - Arvind -- 12.12am (Sep 6)