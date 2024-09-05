News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Paralympics: Simran sprints to 100m final

Paralympics: Simran sprints to 100m final

Source: PTI
September 05, 2024 16:17 IST
Simran with her guide Abhay Singh after their semi-final race at the Paralympic Games in Paris, on Thursday

IMAGE: Simran with her guide Abhay Singh after their semi-final race at the Paralympic Games in Paris, on Thursday. Photograph: Screengrab

Continuing her good form, Indian sprinter Simran advanced to the women's 100m (T12) final of the Paralympics after clocking 12.33sec in the semi-final race in Paris on Thursday.

Accompanied by her guide Abhay Singh, the 24-year-old reigning world champion from New Delhi finished second behind Germany's Katrin Mueller-Rottgardt in semi-final 2.

 

Simran, who was born prematurely with visual impairment, was ranked third overall in the semis. She will now compete in the four-sprinter final scheduled for later on Thursday.

Simran had produced a season's best effort of 12.17sec in her heats on Wednesday.

Besides Simran and Mueller-Rottgardt, Ukraine's Oksana Boturchuk and reigning Paralympic champion and world record holder Omara Durand of Cuba will compete for the top honours in the final.

The T12 category is meant for athletes who have visual impairment.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
