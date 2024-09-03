News
Paralympics: India's schedule on September 4, 2024

By REDIFF SPORTS
September 03, 2024 23:02 IST
India's Paralympic table tennis star, Bhavina Patel, is aiming to upgrade her Tokyo silver medal to gold in Paris.

She kicked off her campaign with a convincing 3-0 victory over Mexico's Martha Verdin in the women's singles class 4 event, setting up a quarterfinal clash against China's Zhou Ying.

India schedule for the seventh day of the Paris Paralympics on Wednesday: (All timings in IST)

Bhavina Patel, table tennis paralympics star

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhavina Patel/Instagram

TABLE TENNIS

Women's singles class 4 (Quarter-finals): Bhavina Patel vs Zhou Ying (China) -- 2.15 pm

CYCLING

Men's C2 Individual Road Time Trial (Medal round): Arshad Shaik -- 11.57 pm

Women's C1-3 Individual Road Time Trial (Medal round): Jyoti Gaderiya -- 12.32 pm

SHOOTING

Mixed 50m pistol SH1 (Qualification): Nihal Singh and Rudransh Khandelwal -- 1.00 pm

ATHLETICS

Men's shot put F46 (Medal round): Mohd Yasser, Rohit Kumar and Sachin Sarjerao Khilari -- 1.35 pm

Women's shot put F46 (Medal round): Amisha Rawat -- 3.17 pm

Men's club throw F51 (Medal round): Dharambir, Pranav Soorma and Amit Kumar Saroha -- 10.50 pm

Women's 100m T12 (Heat): Simran -- 11.03 pm

POWERLIFTING

Men's 49kg (Medal round): Parmjeet Kumar -- 3.30 pm

Women's 45kg (Medal round): Sakina Khatun -- 8.30 pm

ARCHERY

Men's recurve (Pre-quarterfinal): Harvinder Singh vs Tseng Lung-hui (Taiwan) -- 5.49 pm

REDIFF SPORTS
